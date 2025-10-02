Real Estate Transfers: Oct. 2, 2025

Real estate for sale sign in residential neighborhood, New Jersey, USA

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated July 25, 2025.

Baiting Hollow (11933)

Peter Amantia to 4016 the Fairway LLC, 4016 The Fairway (600-40.03-1-16) (R) $640,000

Calverton (11933)

Walter Kobylenski Trust to 1458 Middle Road LLC, 1458 Middle Road (600-100-2-37) (R) $1,250,000

4426 Holding Corp to J Philip Holdings Inc, 4426 Middle Country Road (600-97-2-32) (C) $1,225,000

Andrew Wallace to Michael Seymour, 23 Old Stone Road (600-97-1-72) (R) $545,000

John Alessio to Kavit Realty LLC, 229 South Path (600-97-2-2.001) (V) $320,000

Greenport (11944)

Darcy Gazza to 408 South Greenport LLC & Leslie Murn, 408 South Street (1001-4-5-9) (R) $1,125,000

Estate of Frank Lyburt to Donna Lyburt & Frank Lyburd, 517 Flint Street (1001-6-7-1) (R) $196,000

Mattituck (11952)

945 New Suffolk LLC to Nelson TD Ventures LLC, 945 New Suffolk Avenue (1000-114-11-23) (R) $1,800,000

Lori Panarello & Catherine Canade to David & Rachel Smith, 1065 West Mill Road (1000-106-9-10.001) (R) $1,625,000

Craig Fredricks to Benjamin Blados, 715 Cottage Way (1000-122-2-23.006) (R) $282,280

Orient (11957)

Mary Edelman to Philip & Danielle Fox-Mills, 22495 Main Road (1000-18-1-14) (R) $1,125,000

Riverhead (11901)

Randal Hillebrand to Stephen Bono, 39 Big Pond Lane (600-2.01-2-39) (R) $1,020,000

Anthony & Susan Gallo to Daniel & Michael Keenan, 14 Blackberry Commons (600-109.01-1-14) (R) $457,000

Shelter Island Heights (11965)

Bennett Family LP to Yacht Tender SI LLC, 17 Nostrand Parkway (700-17-1-9) (R) $3,650,000

Southold (11971)

L & P VACC LLC to Robert & Lauretta Kaessinger, 46025 County Road 48 (1000-55-2-18.001) (C) $1,750,000

John Schwartz Trust to William & Christine Galati, 230 Watersedge Way (1000-88-5-52) (R) $725,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)