Irish Roots Candy & Gifts brings the taste of Ireland to Riverhead

Have you noticed an Irish flag on Sound Avenue in Riverhead? It marks the location of Irish Roots Candy & Gifts in Baiting Hollow Commons, a welcoming little store filled with unique Irish-made products.

“Years ago, there were [over 30] Irish stores on Long Island,” said Adrienne Governali, the store’s owner. “There was one in Montauk, in Greenport and in Hampton Bays.”

Most of those stores have since closed; until Irish Roots opened, the closest Irish store to the East End was in Sayville.

Ms. Governali, who lives in Baiting Hollow with her husband and two daughters, opened the store last December. She quickly gained regular customers, who come back repeatedly for cologne and skin care products from the Inis brand, Murphy’s Irish Soap from Wicklow, and different types of Irish candy, chips, biscuits and teas.

Ms. Governali’s grandparents hail from Cork and Limerick; she holds dual Irish and U.S. citizenship. After a trip to Ireland last July with her family, she decided to open a shop featuring Irish products. She’s always celebrated all things Irish — “I got married on St. Patty’s Day,” she notes.

The shop carries a selection of authentic Irish sweaters, hats and capes, as well as t-shirts and sweatshirts. (The Guinness sweatshirt with a toucan balancing a pint on his beak is a best-selling item.) Ms. Governali buys her stock from small businesses whose goods are quality and are made in Ireland, or in some cases, Scotland.

There are items for the home as well, with rag rugs, picture frames, pillows, stained glass and glassware available. Ms. Governali’s daughter, Joanna, crochets soft blankets, and her mother, Denise Polchinski, makes seasonal ceramic items. A local woodworker creates hand-carved wooden signs, which can be customized. She carries a line of Islander Harris tweed purses and bags sourced from Scotland. She also carries two jewelry lines, Solvar and Shanore, both made in Dublin.

One of the most popular items the shop sells is Irish candy.

“It’s definitely a different taste,” Ms. Governali said. “The chocolate is creamier. Cadbury makes products differently in the U.S. and in Europe … The European candy has natural sugars, while the U.S. candy has processed sugar.”

The Cadbury Flake and the Crunchie chocolate bars are the most popular, but the candy bar is stocked with Jelly Tots, Silvermints and Fruit Pastilles as well.

The shop is already gearing up for the holidays, as Ms. Governali says that customers have been shopping for gifts to put under the tree and stuff stockings. In October and November, the store will be open from Wednesday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. In December it will be open seven days a week. Follow the store’s Instagram account for updates, or shop online here.