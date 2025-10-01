Sports roundup: Gregorek throws for 218 yards, 5 TDs in SWR win

Sophomore quarterback Noah Gregorek fires to the sides line in a recent game. (Credit: Bill Landon)

Football

Sept. 26: SWR 52, Hampton Bays 18

Shoreham-Wading River came back with a vengeance this week after losing 48-0 to Bayport-Blue Point the previous week. Noah Gregorek was the star of the show against Hampton Bays as the sophomore threw for 218 yards and five touchdowns. He also had 97 yards rushing to help Shoreham-Wading River lift its record to 2-1. Shoreham-Wading River hosts Kings Park Friday, Oct. 3, at 6 p.m.

Sept. 27: Lindenhurst 45, Riverhead 12

It’s been a tough season so far for Riverhead as the loss against Lindenhurst now marks three in a row for the Blue Waves. They trailed 21-6 after the first quarter when Tatum Funn returned a kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown. Riverhead made the final score respectable as Billy Healy hauled in a 34-yard touchdown pass from Josiah Rodney in the fourth quarter. The winless Waves seek their first victory on Saturday, Oct. 4, at Brentwood (0-3). Game time is slated for 2 p.m.

Field Hockey

Sept. 29: SWR 3, Comsewogue 0

After losing their first game of the season to Smithtown West, 3-2, Shoreham-Wading River notched its seventh straight win with a 3-0 victory over Comsewogue. Madison Herr continues her hot start to the year, nailing two goals in the victory. Emma Korchma scored the other goal for the Wildcats. Herr leads all of Suffolk County in points scored with 17 goals and six assists. SWR plays host to Eastport-South Manor Saturday, Oct. 4, at 2 p.m.

Sept. 30: Smithtown East 6, Riverhead 1

Through the first four games of the season, the Blue Waves were sporting a 3-1 record with nothing but green grass ahead of them. But they’ve struggled since, dropping their fourth straight game with the loss to Smithtown West. Riverhead will need to win some games down the stretch if they want a shot at the playoffs. The Blue Waves (3-5) face off against Newfield (3-5) Monday, Oct. 6, in a game both teams desperately need.

Boys Soccer

Sept. 30: SWR 3, Kings Park 2

In a matchup of two undefeated teams, it was Shoreham-Wading River that fell behind early, going into halftime trailing 2-0. But the Wildcats fought back and tied it with two goals from Zach Makarewicz before winning it in the second overtime period on a strike from Andrew Steine. Shoreham-Wading River’s record improves to 11-0 this year with the victory over Kings Park. The Wildcats visit Sayville Saturday, Oct. 4, for a 2 p.m. game.

Sept. 29: Walt Whitman 5, Riverhead 0

The boys soccer team at Riverhead remained winless under new coach Nic DeZenzo. After keeping it close in the first half, trailing, 1-0, Whitman exploded for four goals after the break to put the game away. Riverhead’s Damian Zelayandia made seven saves. Riverhead travels to Copiague (0-6-2) Friday, Oct. 3, for a 4 p.m. game.

Girls Soccer

Sept. 30: SWR 7, M/S/G 0

Shoreham-Wading River continued its dominance within the conference with a lopsided win over the Tuckers. Mia Mangano led the way with four goals and two assists for the Wildcats. Olivia Pesso scored a goal and collected two assists. Also finding the back of the net were Alexis Cordano and Brenna Molinelli. Mangano now has 16 goals and eight assists in her final season as a Wildcat.

Boys Golf

Sept. 30: Riverhead 9, Hampton Bays 0

The Blue Waves continue to dominate the local scene, improving their league record to 8-0. Colby Baran, a senior, has held his No. 1 spot in the lineup since joining the varsity team. The two-time state tournament participant is looking to lead Riverhead to its first Suffolk County championship in school history.