Real Estate Transfers: Oct. 9, 2025
Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated Aug. 1, 2025.
Aquebogue (11931)
- Haley & Mark Rolle to Elizabeth Hernandez & Faustino Rojas, 224 Church Lane (600-67-2-2.001) (R) $625,000
Greenport (11944)
- Richard & Shayna Polk to Clinton & Kristen Dockery, 133 6th Street (1001-7-1-15.001) (R) $2,875,000
- Tina Bogeatjes & Maria Sakellarides to Tina & James Bogeatjes, 1470 Westwood Lane (1000-33-2-21) (R) $415,000
Mattituck (11952)
- Thomas & Nora Libretto Trust to Veronica Stelzer, 130 Meday Avenue (1000-113-10-3) (R) $575,000
- Estate of Kathleen Neumann to Tara & James Neumann & Michael Neumann, 750 East Mill Road (1000-107-1-1.003) (R) $320,000
New Suffolk (11956)
- Estate of Lawrence Tuthill to 945 Orchard Street LLC, 945 Orchard Street (1000-117-5-46.004) (C) $1,750,000
Orient (11957)
- Dale Weiner & Mitchel Cohen to Robert Pruitt & Jonathan Horowitz, 170 Orchard Street (1000-25-3-3.001) (R) $1,800,000
- Janina Caufield to Brian Tuthill, 32260 Main Road (1000-19-1-11.004) (R) $700,000
Peconic (11958)
- Charlotte Spano to Fredy Castaneda-Arriaza & Mirsa Castaneda, 1720 Carroll Avenue (1000-75-1-22) (R) $650,000
Riverhead (11901)
- Kevin Danowski to Alvaro Salan & Helin Palencia, 799 Mill Road (600-81-1-15.005) (R) $875,000
- Estate of Denise Bautista to Kevin & Julie-Ann Browne, 35 Tyler Drive (600-64-1-6.068) (R) $860,000
- 93 Main RFP LLC to 8 Main RH LLC, 6 East Main Street (600-128-6-52.002) (C) $650,000
- Friars Head Farm Inc to Rivsound LLC, 2957 Sound Avenue (600-41-2-5.001) (V) $800,000
- Jeffery & Michelle Camp to Justin & Samantha Camp, 1580 Cross River Drive (600-19-1-19.002) (R) $715,000
- 123 Scenic Lake Investors LLC to Greese Trust, 123 Scenic Lake Drive (600-82.02-1-123) (R) $580,000
- Estate of Willie Blackmon to RiverEast LLC, 9 Lewis Street (600-105-2-33) (R) $95,000
South Jamesport (11970)
- GCG Bayberry LLC to Sean & Carrie Farrell, 134 2nd Street (600-92-5-5.002) (R) $1,685,000
Southold (11971)
- Estate of Elizabeth Tremblay to Jessica Lepore & Michael McGuire, 6060 Main Bayview Road (1000-78-4-46.003) (R) $1,375,000
Wading River (11792)
- Barry & Camille Naber to Ronald & Mary Roode, 1 Peach Street (600-32-1-11) (R) $770,000
- Thomas S Zawyrucha (Referee) & Estate of Rita Mandrachio (Defendant) to F. N. M. A., 24 Lewin Drive (600-27-1-10.001) (R) $381,077
(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)