Suffolk Credit Union banks on Jamesport FD with $5K grant

Representatives from the U.S. Coast Guard, Riverhead PD, Suffolk Credit Union, Jamesport Fire Department Association, Jamesport Fire Department and the Town of Riverhead Fire Marshals and town council at the Oct. 4 check presentation.(Credit: Courtesy photo)

The Jamesport Fire Department Association received a $5,000 grant from Suffolk Credit Union, in partnership with the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York, at a check presentation on Oct. 4.

The FHLB NY Small Business Grant Program provides financial support to help small businesses, farms, and nonprofit organizations across the region grow and continue serving their communities.

“Suffolk Credit Union is proud to recognize and support the Jamesport Fire Department for their ongoing dedication to the community,” said Micah Schlendorf, AVP Business Development for Suffolk Credit Union.

The department was also recognized for its lifesaving work, fundraising for scholarships and the vital support it offers local families. According to the department website homepage, its emergency responders have answered 111 fire and 158 EMS calls to date in 2025.

Representatives from Suffolk Credit Union, the Jamesport Fire Department, the Town of Riverhead, and local public safety organizations, including members of the U.S. Coast Guard, Riverhead Police Department and Fire Marshal’s Office, all attended the recent check presentation.

That large group also represents who Suffolk Credit Union’s service program extends special offers to. Firefighters, EMS, law enforcement and military personnel can receive a closing cost credit on mortgages to help purchase a home in the communities they serve and auto loan discounts.

“Their service reflects the very best of what community partnership means — neighbors helping neighbors,” Mr. Schlendorf added.