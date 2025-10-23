Tennenberg and Zaleski run unopposed in Riverhead

Laverne Tennenberg, Assessor As a native of Riverhead, Laverne Tennenberg has deep roots in the community — her father and grandfather both owned businesses in town. A graduate of Suffolk Community College, she earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Hofstra University, where she graduated with honors and was elected to Beta Gamma Sigma. Ms. Tennenberg was first elected in 1989 and is currently serving in her ninth term.

As an assessor, she is responsible for the valuation of almost 17,000 parcels of property with an estimated worth of approximately $13 billion.

Her other duties include exemption administration, deed transfers, property splits and assemblages, oversight of the state’s assessment software system, preparation of assessment rolls and staff training.

One of Ms. Tennenberg’s areas of concentration is the manufactured home community, a group of almost 1,900 properties, ensuring that assessed values and exemptions are maintained fairly and equitably.

In 1996, Ms. Tennenberg was admitted to the Institute of Assessing Officers and awarded the designation of Professional Assessor, the highest rank for assessors in New York State. Additionally, she previously served as president and treasurer of the Suffolk County Assessors’ Association and is treasurer of the New York State Assessors’ Association, a position she has held since 1998.

Mike Zaleski, Highway Superintendent Mike Zaleski has over 31 years with the highway department — four of them as superintendent, six as deputy and 21 as shop foreman and in various operator roles. During his tenure, he has improved many drainage issues, including Cranberry Street, where he also added and fixed sidewalks. He coordinated paving of major roads like Sound Avenue, Middle Road, Creek Road and North Wading River Road.

He also has implemented Snow Plow safety for first-graders, the Truck Show for children and the annual holiday toy drive.

Mr. Zaleski won the 2024 AAA Traffic Safety award, took the first-place 2025 state innovative award and the 2024 civic department of the year award.

He advocated for the Long Island Rail Road to repair their crossings and for the state DOT to repave Route 25 in Calverton. He continues to update the town’s vehicle fleet and highway buildings.

“I would like to continue improving our roads and fleet to provide safety and reliability for the people of Riverhead,” Mr. Zaleski said.