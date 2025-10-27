The North Fork guide to early voting for the 2025 local elections

With Election Day around the corner and early voting now open across Suffolk County, North Fork voters can cast their ballots before Nov. 4 at either Riverhead Town Hall or the Southold Recreation Center.

The voting booths are located on the lower level of Riverhead Town Hall at 4 West Second St. and in the rear of the Southold Town Recreation Center at 970 Peconic Lane in Peconic.

The dates and times for early voting at any of the 28 locations in Suffolk County are as follows:

Monday, Oct. 27: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 28: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 29: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 30: Noon to 8 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 31: Noon. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 1: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 2: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Can’t make it to vote early? Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 4, with voting from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. However, registered voters must report to their regular polling location. Find out where to vote on Election Day here.

Check out Riverhead News-Review’s 2025 Election coverage for everything you need to know about the candidates running for Suffolk County Legislator, Riverhead Town Board and Riverhead Town Supervisor before heading to the polls.