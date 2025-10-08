Riverhead Town Board candidates

Four candidates are vying for two open seats on the Riverhead Town Board. Incumbent councilmen Kenneth Rothwell and Bob Kern are both running for second, four-year terms. Both were elected in 2021 and have played critical roles in making decisions that shape Riverhead’s future. Two newcomers, Kevin Shea and Mark Woolley, have also entered the ring of this competitive race. Mr. Shea of Baiting Hollow, is a retired New York City firefighter and 9/11 first responder, and a staunch environmental steward. Mr. Woolley, a Riverhead native, is a seasoned government liaison who has worked with six different members of Congress.

The Riverhead News-Review sat down with each candidate to discuss several major issues impacting Riverhead Town, and to ask why they deserve your vote this November.