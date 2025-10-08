Election 2025

Riverhead Town Board candidates

By &

Four candidates are vying for two open seats on the Riverhead Town Board. Incumbent councilmen Kenneth Rothwell and Bob Kern are both running for second, four-year terms. Both were elected in 2021 and have played critical roles in making decisions that shape Riverhead’s future. Two newcomers, Kevin Shea and Mark Woolley, have also entered the ring of this competitive race. Mr. Shea of Baiting Hollow, is a retired New York City firefighter and 9/11 first responder, and a staunch environmental steward. Mr. Woolley, a Riverhead native, is a seasoned government liaison who has worked with six different members of Congress.

The Riverhead News-Review sat down with each candidate to discuss several major issues impacting Riverhead Town, and to ask why they deserve your vote this November. 

Mark Woolley, seasoned government liaison, makes bid for Riverhead Town board

Councilman Ken Rothwell wants to maintain ‘business sense’ if reelected

Kevin Shea brings care for community to town Board candidacy

Councilman Bob Kern promises to propel Riverhead into the 21st century if re-elected

Related Content