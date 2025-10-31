North Fork’s only tattoo shop leaving Riverhead after rent hike 

Eric Roddy, center, who goes by Taboo, with his staff in front of the Riverhead location of Vibes Ink. (Credit: Amanda Olsen)

The only tattoo parlor on the North Fork is closing its Riverhead shop after a steep rent increase and moving to Southampton.

Vibes Ink at 41 East Main St. will close Friday, Oct. 31, after five years downtown and reopen Tuesday, Nov. 4, at 52 Montauk Highway.

Eric Roddy, 43, who goes by Taboo and co-owns the business with his wife, said rising rent tied to downtown development plans made staying in Riverhead unsustainable.

“We heard all the rumors that they were going to do these buildings, all these apartment buildings and stuff like that. So rent started going up,” Taboo told the Riverhead News Review.

The tattoo parlor’s artists will make the move to Southampton, where Taboo said he found more affordable space. He declined to specify how much his Riverhead rent increased, but said he expects loyal customers to follow.

Vibes Ink’s tattoo artists specialize in styles ranging from American traditional and neo-traditional to black-and-gray realism and color work.

The shop will offer Halloween-themed tattoo specials on its final day in Riverhead — a farewell for clients before reopening in Southampton.

“I’ve been a household name on this island for I don’t know how many years, and it’s not going to change,” Taboo said. “My customers will follow me wherever I go. I’m sure the Riverhead clients that we learned to love like family will follow us too.”