Building Connections at The Heart of It in Aquebogue

By Stephanie Villani

The Goodale and Little families helped celebrate the opening of The Heart of It creativity and fitness studio in Aquebogue in June 2025. (Credit: Courtesy of The Heart of It)

The Heart of It, a new community-focused hub for fitness and art classes in Aquebogue, was born this summer when two local businesses joined forces. 

Stroller Strong Mamas, owned by Rachel Goodale, and Little Moments Little Fam, owned by Amelia Little, merged to offer exercise classes for adults and kids; creative activities; play and movement sessions for children; and meditation and wellness workshops in a welcoming atmosphere.

Amelia Little and Rachel Goodale at The Heart of Its grand opening. (Photo Courtesy of The Heart of It)

The duo moved into the Aquebogue building on the Main Road (formerly Verderber’s Garden Center, who moved to a new location across from Barrow Food house) last spring and cut the ribbon to open their new business on June 29.

