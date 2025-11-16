Blotter: Three arrested for alleged petit larceny

(File photo)

Riverhead police made the following arrests from Nov. 2 to Nov. 8:

Nicholas Fisher of Riverhead, 39; Taiheem McKay of Riverhead, 30; and Stephen Warren of Mastic Beach, 62, were arrested for alleged petit larceny. Mr. Fisher was charged with two counts.

Wilson Salangarcia, 24, and Edwin Sebastian Felix, 20, both of Riverhead, were arrested for alleged criminal contempt.

Elio Treja-Maltez of El Salvador, 44, was arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated.

Riverhead residents Giles Shareem, 54; Shane McCrady, 38; and Monica Farneti, 45, were arrested for alleged town code violations.

Shawanna James of Riverhead, 53, and Jeremy Toney of Mastic, 28, were arrested on outstanding warrants.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.