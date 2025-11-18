Peconic Landing nursing facilities rank among nation’s best

Peconic Landing’s Health Center in Greenport. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

The nursing facilities at Peconic Landing, one of Southold Town’s largest employers, earned top ratings from U.S. News & World Report — a distinction achieved by fewer than one in five nursing homes nationwide.

The Bluffs, Peconic Landing’s short-term rehabilitation center, and The Shores, its skilled nursing facility, were both recognized among the “Best Nursing Homes” for 2026, according to rankings released Monday.

U.S. News evaluated more than 15,000 nursing homes by looking at care quality, safety, infection rates, staffing levels, health inspections and resident outcomes. New measures added this year include weekend staffing and infection rates, metrics that reveal how facilities perform when administrative staff are off-site and during clinical emergencies.

Of the 14,751 nursing homes evaluated nationwide, only 2,739, or 19%, earned the “High Performing” designation in either short-term rehabilitation, long-term care, or both.

“We are incredibly proud to have both The Bluffs and The Shores recognized at the highest level,” said Robert J. Syron, president and CEO of Peconic Landing, said in a statement. “This achievement speaks to the remarkable dedication of our team members, who show unwavering commitment to compassionate, person-centered care. Their professionalism and heart continue to make a meaningful difference in the lives of the individuals and families we serve.”

Peconic Landing demonstrated stronger staffing levels and performed better across several key quality and safety indicators when compared to both state and national averages.

The Greenport facility experienced fewer major falls and lower infection-related hospitalizations among short-term rehabilitation residents, saw a higher percentage of residents returning home after short-term rehabilitation and had lower hospitalization rates for long-term care — all despite industrywide staffing shortages that have challenged nursing facilities around the country.

Founded in 2002 on a 144-acre campus overlooking Long Island Sound, Peconic Landing is New York’s first equity-based cooperative retirement community.

Designed for adults 62 and older, the not-for-profit organization offers independent living alongside on-campus assisted living, skilled nursing and short-term rehabilitation.

The complete rankings are available at health.usnews.com/best-nursing-homes.