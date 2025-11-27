Transfers

Real Estate Transfers: Nov. 27, 2025

By Riverhead News-Review

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated Sept. 19, 2025.

Aquebogue (11931)

  • Anthony & Taylor Andrews to Zeb Youngman, 12 Seril Drive (600-67-2-16.029) (R) $825,000

Calverton (11933)

  • Priscilla Jones Trust to John & Leslie Bourquin, 88 Golden Spruce Drive (600-80.01-1-47) (R) $675,000

Cutchogue (11935)

  • Berry English to Jonathan & Julie Troutman, 350 Skunk Lane (1000-97-3-7) (R) $1,530,000
  • Jose Cotzojay to Tor & Elena Opedal, 985 Track Avenue (1000-137-1-25) (R) $1,435,000

Greenport (11944)

  • Brian Merrins to Jennifer Roos, 237 Fifth Avenue (1001-4-4-32) (R) $1,250,000
  • Anna & Sten Evenhouse to Elizabeth Schlaefer, 529 Second Street (1001-2-6-15) (R) $1,100,000

Mattituck (11952)

  • Nicolas Rieger & Teressa Son to Nadezda & Erik Grzan, 2200 Wickham Avenue (1000-139-3-25) (R) $1,200,000
  • Anastasia Schepers & Andrea Nickerson to Anastasia Schepers Family Trust & Angela Barry, 2360 Bay Avenue (1000-144-3-33) (R) $55,000

Southold (11971)

  • Walter & Christopher Thompson to Mary-Irene Chodaczek, 3125 Wells Avenue (1000-70-4-10) (R) $1,550,000
  • Ilana Friedman to Ming Wang Trust, 1085 Gin Lane (1000-88-4-9) (R) $1,247,000

Wading River (11792)

  • Michelle Huertas & Rodolfo Lozada to Olivia & Michael Wood & Kenneth Wood, 39 Hidden Pond Path (600-96-2-11) (R) $909,000
  • Ralph & Ruth Passantino Trust to Debbie Stone, 5 Fourth Street (600-33-3-72) (R) $355,000
  • Richard Rappoli to Joseph & Kaitlyn Perge, 50 Locust Road (600-28-1-9) (R) $330,000
  • Charity Osuna to Two Elm LLC, 96 Herod Point Road (600-26-3-28.003) (V) $205,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

