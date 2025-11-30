Blotter: Two arrested for alleged assault

(File photo)

Riverhead Town police made the following arrests from Nov. 16 through Nov. 22:

Clinton Murray, 48, and Akbar Orr, 41, both of Riverhead, were arrested for alleged assault.

57-year-old Endrell Oliver of Miami, Fla.; Jeremy Jenkins of Brentwood, 21; and Vontrell Hobson of Riverhead, 45, were all arrested for alleged petit larceny. Mr. Oliver was charged with two counts, and Mr. Hobson with three counts.

Isaiah Brunskill of Riverhead, 24, was arrested for alleged trespass.

Anthony Stinson of Amityville, 59, was arrested for alleged criminal contempt.

Handy Tzinrodriguez of Riverhead, 24, was arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated.

Erik Barrios Caal of Riverhead, 34, was arrested for alleged criminal mischief.

Jose Zurdo-Xuya of Riverhead, 32, and Leontis Jackson of Port Jefferson, 46, were both arrested on outstanding warrants.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.