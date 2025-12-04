SWR students learn medical skills at SBU clinic

Stony Brook University Hospital emergency room doctor Marshall Leonard worked with Shoreham-Wading River High School student Ella McNally on stitches at the workshop. (Courtesy Shoreham-Wading River Central School District)

Students at Shoreham-Wading River High School who aspire to work in the healthcare field learned valuable medical skills at a clinic hosted by Stony Brook University Hospital last month.

Emergency room doctors taught more than 60 students key skills like splinting, stitching, intubation and CPR during the workshop.

“It is really important to build relationships when pursuing medicine, and these students will have started to build those relationships,” SBU Division of Health, Equity and Advocacy senior administrative assistant Lauren Rozmus said in a press release.

The medical personnel work with the hospital’s Division of Health, Equity and Advocacy with the goal of improving care in the emergency room for all patients. The division’s outreach to school districts like Shoreham-Wading River builds community partnerships and provides opportunities for students of various economic standing to take advantage of being able to build relationships with medical personnel in the field.

Stony Brook University Hospital emergency room physician assistant Ebony Bromfield, center, taught splinting techniques to Shoreham-Wading River High School students Lisa Misawa and Kevin Loscalzo. (Courtesy Shoreham-Wading River Central School District)

Shoreham-Wading River High School senior Kate Provencher learned intubation techniques from Stony Brook University Hospital emergency room doctor Ali Khan. (Courtesy Shoreham-Wading River Central School District)

The hospitals and ambulatory health services industries accounted for a combined 175,500 jobs in the Long Island Region in 2023, according to the New York State Department of Labor. Median wages in those fields ranged from $38,629 for home and personal care aides to $165,722 for medical and health services managers in 2023.