Handcrafted candles light up Tanger Outlets at Loide & Co.

By Parker Schug

Loide DiPippa opened the doors of her candle shop, Loide & Co., earlier this year in the Tanger outlet mall in Riverhead.(Credit: Parker Schug)

It’s the holiday season, which is perhaps the ultimate occasion for mood-setting candles when hosting company — and, in the best instances, being transported by a nostalgic, delicious or nature-skewed scent. 

At Loide & Co.Tanger Outlet’s newly opened non-toxic candle company, find your favorite fragrance to bring aromatic life to a space. 

Owner Loide DiPippa uses a pure soy wax and eco-friendly cotton wicks, scented with non-toxic candle oil. Classic smells like cinnamon, vanilla and lavender fill the store’s shelves. DiPippa also makes tropical varieties, a limoncello creme candle and a cooling martini scent among others. 

“Our candle tells a story but you have to unfold yours,” says DiPippa.

Candles are not the only thing you’ll find at the sleek, white-walled aroma hub. DiPippa also sells her own alcohol-free room spray made from a water-based formula blended with fragrance oils and odor-eliminating plant-based enzymes. 

Loide & Co. soap bar encourages sustainability allowing customers to refill their glass containers. (Credit: Parker Schug)

