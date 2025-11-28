Holiday lightings throughout the North Fork

On Wednesday, Dec. 3, from 7 to 9 p.m., the annual Holiday Lighting at the Big Duck at 1012 NY-24, Flanders, will take place. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson file photo)

This holiday season, throughout the North Fork, a variety of lightings will be held, featuring Christmas tree lightings, menorah lightings and even the lighting of Flanders’ famed Big Duck. The events are as follows:

The Southold Historical Museum will hold its annual Candlelight Tour and Tree Lighting event on Friday, Nov. 28, from 3 to 6 p.m. at its Maple Lane Campus, located at 54325 Main Road, Southold.

Enjoy wandering through twinkling lights and historic homes while listening to live music. Throughout the afternoon and evening, the museum will put on historic demonstrations that help bring the past back to life. Children have the chance to meet Santa Claus, join in Santa’s helper games on the lawn and watch the classic model railroad display. Seasonal treats and beverages will be available for purchase. The tree lighting itself will cap off the festive night at 5 p.m.

Admission is free, though donations are accepted and appreciated. For more information, visit southoldhistorical.org.

On Monday, Dec. 1, at 6 p.m. at the George Young Community Center, located at 446 S. Jamesport Ave., Riverhead, the annual Jamesport Fire Department Christmas tree lighting will take place. Those interested in joining the celebration can expect hot chocolate, caroling and a visit from Santa Claus, who will be arriving via firetruck.

On Wednesday, Dec. 3, from 7 to 9 p.m., the annual Holiday Lighting at the Big Duck at 1012 NY-24, Flanders, will take place. Quackerjack, the Long Island Ducks baseball team mascot will make an appearance, and student from the Riverhead Middle School Show Choir will serenade the evening with duck carols. Eventgoers can also expect refreshments and a visit from Santa, who will arrive by firetruck.

For more information, visit the event posting on Facebook.

The annual Holiday Tree Lighting at Orient Beach State Park will be held Friday, Dec. 5, at 4 p.m. All are welcome to enjoy music, snacks and hot cocoa prior to the tree-lighting led by Santa Claus at 5 p.m. While the event will have festivities aplenty, those who come are also encouraged to give back to their community by bringing lightly used coats and canned food items. Any donations are welcome and appreciated.

For more information, visit the park’s event site here.

On Saturday, Dec. 6, at 3 p.m., the North Fork Animal Hospital will hold their yearly Tree Lighting and Remembrance at their headquarters on 58605 Rte. 25 in Southold. There will be a brief blessing, a few readings and the lighting of the hospital’s pet memorial tree. All are welcome to attend, and community members are encouraged to bring a photograph of a pet they wish to honor and remember. The photos will be displayed from Dec. 6 through to Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026, and may be laminated on site.

For more information, please contact Jodie at 917-324-5931 or [email protected].

As part of the Greenport BID’s Greenport Holiday Events and Shopping Guide for 2025, the village’s Tree Lighting will take place on Saturday, Dec. 6, at 4:30 p.m, at Mitchell Park.

For more information, visit the BID’s website and event itinerary or the village’s website.

COPYRIGHT BILL LANDON

Also on Saturday, Dec. 6, is the Riverhead Holiday Extravaganza. The festivities take place from 3 to 8 p.m. at Riverhead Town Hall, 4 W. Second St., Riverhead. At 3 p.m., there will be a puppet show and crafting session, with free hot chocolate. At 4:30 p.m., the Parade of Lights will begin. After this, eventgoers can take photos with Santa and enjoy the tree lighting.

For more information, visit Riverhead Chamber of Commerce’s website at riverheadchamber.com.

As part of the Greenport BID’s Greenport Holiday Events and Shopping Guide for 2025, a Menorah Lighting event will be held Sunday, Dec. 14, at 5 p.m. at Mitchell Park. Following the lighting, eventgoers can enjoy refreshments and latkes at Congregation Tifereth Israel, located at 519 Fourth Street. Everyone is welcome to this event.

For more information, visit the BID’s website and event itinerary here.

Also on Dec. 14, Temple Israel of Riverhead will be hosting a community menorah lighting at 5 p.m. at the Peconic Riverhead park. All are invited to participate. For more information, visit templeisraelriverhead.org.