Area fire districts holding commissioner elections today

The Wading River Firehouse (Credit: Ana Borruto)

The Riverhead, Wading River, Jamesport and Manorville fire districts are holding commissioner board of elections at various locations today, and many of the races are contested.

From proposing budgets to initiating projects to improve fire safety, fire commissioner boards monitor the financial and business practices of each fire district but do not lead the day-to-day operations or respond to emergency situations as a fire chief would.

The boards govern all fire companies and fire departments in a given district by adopting rules and regulations for their members. Most of the fire commissioners elected in this year’s race will serve a five-year term in their respective fire districts, starting Jan. 1, 2026, and ending Dec. 31, 2030.

Below is a voters’ guide for all the area races.

NEWS-REVIEW FILE PHOTO | Riverhead Fire Department headquarters on Roanoke Avenue.

Riverhead Fire District

The annual Riverhead Fire District commissioner election will be at the district headquarters at 540 Roanoke Ave. in Riverhead. Voters can cast their ballots for one five-year fire commissioner between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m.

John Tradeski Jr., current chairman of the board of commissioners, is running for reelection. Mr. Tradeski has served as a past chief of the department and is a 48-year active member of the Riverhead Fire Department.

As a commissioner, he was part of the decision to upgrade the department’s Length of Service Award Program (LOSAP) by increasing the maximum years of service credit, improving the monthly benefit, and strengthening the funded ratio to 94.6% as of Jan. 1, 2025 — including a 10-year minimum guaranteed benefit.

Richard Campbell is a 42-year Riverhead Fire Department volunteer eyeing Mr. Tradeski’s commissioner seat. Throughout his time in the fire division, he served as captain of the fire police patrol company, as well as the company’s safety and health officer.

He has also been a Riverhead EMT for 15 years and now operates a small business providing first aid and CPR training to businesses, organizations and private groups. He retired from working in the defense industry after 40 years.

Dawn Jacobs is also on the candidate slate for Riverhead Fire District Commissioner. With almost three decades of emergency services experience as an EMT and firefighter, Ms. Jacobs is currently a public safety dispatcher for local police, EMS and eight area fire departments.

Her priorities include restoring integrity, openness and trust in fire district leadership. She hopes to strike a balance between safety and accountability, which entails closely monitoring spending, eliminating unnecessary expenses and investing in resources that keep firefighters safe.

All voters residing in the Riverhead Fire District in Riverhead, Southampton or Brookhaven towns that are registered with the Suffolk County Board of Elections are eligible to vote.

The Wading River Firehouse (Credit: Ana Borruto)

Wading River Fire District

The Wading River Fire District election is from noon to 9 p.m. at the Wading River Fire House at 1503 North Country Road. Voters will elect one fire district commissioner to serve a five-year term, starting Jan. 1, 2026, and ending Dec. 31, 2030.

Current commissioner Tim Deveny is seeking reelection. In his present role, he worked with the district manager to secure a $549,000 grant to update the Wading River Fire Department’s almost 40-year-old engine tanker and is pursuing a $620,000 grant to update a 1992 pumper.

He has also prioritized increasing Wading River’s EMS program and supported the addition of a third ambulance in response to a spike in EMS call volume.

Julio Prendergast is a career paramedic running for the fire district commissioner spot. He is deputy chief of EMS for Southampton Volunteer Ambulance and an over 20-year volunteer first responder.

If elected, some of Mr. Prendergast’s goals are to provide firefighters and EMS the resources they need to perform at the highest level, strengthen community safety through smart budgeting and ensure equipment is in mission-ready condition.

All registered voters residing in the Wading River Fire District are eligible to vote.

Jamesport Fire Department responds to a multi-vehicle crash on Sound Ave. Thursday afternoon. (Credit: Nicole Wagner)

Jamesport Fire District

Voters will place two votes on the ballot for the Jamesport Fire District: a single five-year fire commissioner term and then a one-year term, which ends December 2026. Polls will be open at the Jamesport Fire House at 25 Manor Lane.

Kerri Davis is running for reelection for the five-year seat. She has been a member of the Jamesport Fire Department for over 30 years and has served one-term as fire commissioner.

There are no known candidates running for the one-year term seat, according to the fire district secretary.

All residents living within the fire district and registered with the Suffolk County Board of Elections are eligible to vote in this election.

Manorville Fire District

Incumbent Charles Steuerwald and challenger Sal D’Amato are vying for the single five-year commissioner seat for the Manorville Fire District.

Voting will take place from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at all three district firehouses: 14 Silas Carter Road in Manorville; 170 Cranford Blvd. in Mastic; and 40 Halsey Manor Road in Manorville.

Mr. Steuerwald has served as a Manorville Fire Commissioner for the last two years and is seeking another term. In his current role on the board, he is responsible for applying for local and federal government grants for new vehicles and equipment, as well as other fiscal decisions that don’t burden taxpayers.

Aside from being commissioner, Mr. Steuerwald has been an active volunteer for the Manorville Fire Department for the last decade.

His opponent, Mr. D’Amato, is an ex-fire chief with over 30 years of service in the Manorville community. He has experience with department budget management and resource allocation, and understands challenges such as maintaining staff, training, equipment and long-term planning.

If elected, Mr. D’Amato aims to provide transparent decision-making, modernize equipment and facilities, proactively seek out grant funding and prepare the Manorville Fire Department for future growth and emergency demands.