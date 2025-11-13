Massive barn fire kills multiple animals at Wells Farm

Laura Wells stands by the remains of the barn destroyed by fire Wednesday. (Credit: Amanda Olsen)

Animals, including two pigs and several pens of chickens, perished in a huge blaze that destroyed a barn at Wells Farm on Sound Avenue in Northville Wednesday night.

“I literally drove here at 4:35, and by five the building was on fire. So I drove through here and I didn’t see anything, nothing to indicate there was any problems. I was talking to my grandson. He’d come over to get a package from our porch. I walked outside with him, and then I went back in the house. I got word that there was a fire, came back and the yard was full of smoke. I was literally outside not even two minutes before that, and then all of a sudden, there was smoke everywhere,” said Laura Wells, owner of the farm.

The Riverhead Police Department said in a media release they responded to the structure fire around 5 p.m. at 4976 Sound Ave. and found a portion of a barn, which housed a number of animals, fully engulfed in flames.

With the assistance of the Wells family, uniformed officers entered the barn and removed multiple animals to safety. Firefighters at the farm were reportedly seen chasing pigs out of the barn and into pens to save them.

“I would like to thank all the first responders who came to our place to help with the barns that caught fire. Also, I would like to thank those who helped save as many animals as possible and get them out of the building and into an outside pen where they could get fresh air and be tended to by our personnel,” wrote Eric Wells, Sr. in a statement on Facebook. “I would also like to thank Stan Niegocki of Niegocki Farms for his help in tending to the animals.”

Several area fire departments responded including Riverhead, Jamesport, Flanders, Mattituck, Cutchogue, Wading River, Hampton Bays and Eastport. Ridge Fire Department and other ambulance personnel were also on standby.

In addition to the animal fatalities and injuries, a police officer and two civilians were treated at the property for smoke inhalation and transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center for further care.

“My granddaughters ended up in the ER. They had smoke inhalation. They were helping get the pigs out. I believe [there was also] a police officer, but they say he’s doing fine,” said Mrs. Wells.

Sound Avenue was closed for several hours between Church Lane and West Lane, causing heavy traffic on alternative routes like Main Road.

The Riverhead Fire Marshalls Office, Riverhead Detective Division and the Suffolk County Police Arson Section conducted an investigation into the cause of the fire, which does not appear to be suspicious in nature at this time.

“They’ve ruled out foul play. That’s about all they can do at this point,” said Mrs. Wells. “The fire marshal was saying, they’re just leaving it as undetermined.”

Police said due to the significant amount of water used to extinguish the fire, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation representatives were present to monitor water runoff.

Wells Farm Thursday morning. (Credit: Amanda Olsen) Pigs that survived the blaze. (Credit: Amanda Olsen) Pigs in outdoor pens Thursday. (Credit: Amanda Olsen)

John Di Leonardo of Humane Long Island said he rushed over to the scene after catching wind about the fire. He got there around 6 p.m. and stayed for about an hour. Mr. Di Leonardo said upon arriving, he immediately noticed how terrified all the pigs and sheep in the corral were.

“A lot of the pigs were experiencing smoke inhalation, foaming at the mouth,” he said. “They had burns and lacerations on their body.”

Mr. Di Leonardo said he did not perform any veterinary assistance, but offered to bring some doctors in.

The pigs have been secured together in an outdoor pen since last night. Their behavior appears normal, and they are eating and drinking.

“The pigs are doing very well. There’s one that has a small burn on backside. They will probably bring somebody in to have to look at that. As far I can tell, it’s just the one pig,” said Mrs. Wells. “But they’re doing well, surprisingly. Being outside probably helped them, with the fresh air.”

All of the chickens in the barn were killed, as well as two of the 20 pigs. None of the lambs on site were in the barn. According to Mrs. Wells, more animals are housed in these barns during the summer, but now the season is winding down.

“It could have been so much worse. Buildings can be rebuilt, you know. Nobody got hurt, so that’s what’s important at this point. That’s what we need to focus on,” Mrs. Wells said.

The historic Wells Farm celebrated its 350th birthday in 2011 and is run by Riverhead’s oldest farming family.

This story is a developing story and will be updated.