NEWS-REVIEW FILE PHOTO | Fire district headquarters on Roanoke Avenue.

Riverhead Fire District Commissioner John Tradeski Jr. fended off two challengers Tuesday, Dec. 9, while incumbents coasted to victory in three other local fire district races.

Mr. Tradeski received 206 out of 397 votes cast, defeating Dawn Jacobs, who got 142 votes, and Richard Campbell with 34.

In Manorville, incumbent Charles Steuerwald beat challenger and ex-fire chief Sal D’Amato 235 to 118. Tim Deveny won reelection in Wading River with 179 of 249 votes, and Kerri Davis ran unopposed in Jamesport.

Fire commissioner boards monitor the financial and business practices of each fire district. Their responsibilities range from proposing budgets to initiating projects to improve fire safety. The boards govern all fire companies and fire departments in a given district by adopting rules and regulations for their members.

However, they do not lead the day-to-day operations or respond to emergency situations as a fire chief would.

Mr. Tradeski, current chairman of the Riverhead Fire District board of commissioners, will begin another five-year term on Jan. 1.

He has served as a past chief of the department and is a 48-year active member of the Riverhead Fire Department. As a commissioner, he was part of the decision to upgrade the department’s Length of Service Award Program (LOSAP).

“Looking ahead, my focus remains on supporting firefighter safety, ensuring our members have the tools, equipment, and training they need to do their jobs safely and effectively,” Mr. Tradeski said in a statement on Facebook. “As our community continues to evolve, maintaining high standards of preparedness and protection is more important than ever, and I am committed to helping guide that work.”

Ms. Davis, who has been a member of the Jamesport Fire Department for over 30 years, will begin her new five-year term early next year. Nathan Edington will fill the open one-year commissioner seat on the board, which ends in December 2026.

In the race for Wading River Fire District commissioner, Mr. Deveny defeated Julio Prendergast, a career paramedic and deputy chief of EMS for Southampton Volunteer Ambulance.

Mr. Steuerwald has served as a Manorville Fire Commissioner for the last two years. He has been an active volunteer for the Manorville Fire Department for the last decade.