N.Y. secretary of state joins historic Town Square groundbreaking

Updated renderings of the Town Square and hotel project created by Jeffrey Schwaiger of UDA (courtesy)

New York’s Secretary of State, Walter Mosley, will join a bevy of local dignitaries in Riverhead for the groundbreaking of the $32.6 million Town Square project Friday afternoon, Dec. 12.

The announcement by Mr. Mosley’s office comes hours before the highly anticipated overhaul of the plaza kicks off at noon at 127 E. Main St. with the demolition of the building that formerly housed Craft’D.

Officials invited the public to “witness Riverhead history” on the largest project funded through the town’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative.

The plans include a five-story, 78,000-square-foot mixed-use building with up to 80 hotel rooms and 12 condominium units, along with restaurant and retail space, and 12 underground parking spots.

Riverhead won the competitive $10 million state grant in 2022 after applying every year since the program launched in 2016. Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin announced Riverhead and the Village of Amityville as winners during a Zoom meeting with town officials, selecting them from more than 90 applications, the Riverhead News-Review previously reported.

Then-supervisor Yvette Aguiar called the grant a “mega tool” to make the town’s vision a reality, adding: “Unequivocally, Riverhead now has a bright future.”

The town had previously lost out to other Long Island communities including Westbury, Hicksville, Central Islip and Baldwin.

Riverhead officials cleared the way for the project in 2021 by tearing down deteriorating structures at 117 and 121 East Main St., located opposite of The Suffolk. Removing those buildings revealed sight-lines to the Peconic River.

This past September, the town used eminent domain to take ownership of the Craft’D space, paying the owner a $170,000 settlement. The town has also acquired additional properties in the area over time.

Officials then tapped J. Petrocelli Development Associates to design the site’s master plan.

Plans call for landscaped green areas, an amphitheater, a children’s playground and pedestrian pathways linking Main Street to the waterfront, according to the town.

The groundbreaking was originally scheduled for October but was postponed while town officials waited to confirm with the governor’s office on who could attend.