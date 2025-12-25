Real Estate Transfers: Dec. 25, 2025
Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated Oct. 17, 2025.
Cutchogue (11935)
- Sandra Simchick to Andrew Oppenheimer & Nicole Dobranski, 1400 Track Avenue (1000-137-2-3) (R) $889,000
Greenport (11944)
- William Saurer to Judith McCarthy, 10 Stirling Cove (1001-3.01-1-10) (R) $1,250,000
- Erika Munter & Benjamin Weiss to Kenneth & Pauline Marulli, 10 Calebs Way (1000-40.01-1-10) (R) $595,000
Jamesport (11947)
- Lorraine & Robert Link to James & Nicole Gibson, 28 Center Street (600-89-1-39) (R) $825,000
Riverhead (11901)
- We Buy Homes On LI LLC to KED Home LLC, 30 Millbrook Lane (600-131-1-5.001) (R) $575,000
Southold (11971)
- Estate of Stephen Blum to Jorge Rivas & Evelia Sanchez, 950 Main Bayview Road (1000-70-7-17) (R) $740,000
Wading River (11792)
- Estate of Philip Cerniglia to William Bourguignon, 91 17th Street (600-53-1-51) (R) $330,000
(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)