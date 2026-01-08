Community Calendar of Events: Jan. 8, 2026

GUNK brings the funk and more to Jamesport Meetinghouse Saturday at 7:30 p.m. (Credit: Daniel Franc file)

All ages

Wednesday, Jan. 14, 7-8:30 p.m.: Pet loss support and memorial group, The Giving Room, 56215 Route 25, Southold. Free monthly peer-support circle and memorial ritual for people grieving a pet. Free. Limited space. Reservations required: call or text 917-324-5931.

Monday, Jan. 19, 8 a.m.: First Baptist Church of Riverhead’s 41st annual the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. memorial breakfast, Hyatt Regency Long Island, 1717 Motor Parkway, Hauppauge. Keynote speaker: the Rev. Dr. David L. Kelley II. Honorees recognized, merit awards given out. Doors open 7:30 a.m. Tickets $65: facebook.com.

Meetings

Thursday, Jan. 15, 6-7:30 p.m.: Cutchogue Civic Association Meeting with Pete Stein of Peeko Oysters, Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library, 27550 Main Road. Learn how Peconic Bay oysters are grown, how shellfish help local waterways and sustainable aquaculture. Information: cutchoguecivic.org.

Music

Saturday, Jan. 10, 7:30 p.m.: GUNK, the all-female band of talented Long Island music teachers, plays at Jamesport Meeting House, 1590 Main Road, Jamesport. A funk-driven edge to contemporary hits and timeless classics. Tickets: $20, adults; $10, students 5-18; free, children under 4. Registration: jamesportmeetinghouse.org.

Sunday, Jan. 11, 3-5 p.m.: The Alegria Ensemble in concert, performing new compositions from the Long Island Composers Alliance, at Floyd Memorial Library, 539 First St., Greenport. Free. Light refreshments.

The natural world

Tuesday, Jan. 20, 8-10 a.m.: Tuesdays with Tom, Drive-by Birding, at Veterans Memorial Park, 5789 Middle Country Road, Wading River. Carpooling bird watching, checking out choice spots along the road. Hoping to see ducks and other winter residents. Free. Registration required: northforkaudubon.org.

Ongoing events

Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Peconic Amateur Radio Club open house meeting, Custer Institute and Observatory at 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Stop in to see the station and learn about Amateur Radio and how to provide communication service to the community.

First and third Tuesdays of each month, 6-8 p.m.: Southold Together gathers at Greenport Harbor Brewing Co., 42155 Main Road, Peconic. A casual, agenda-free opportunity to connect with others who care about a positive, progressive future for Southold Town. To find group, look for American flag. Information: [email protected].

Last Wednesday of each month, 2-3 p.m.: Caregiver Support Group hosted by Family Service League, Acadia Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation, 1146 Woodcrest Lane, Riverhead. Free. Funded by Suffolk County Office for the Aging. Registration required: Call Beth Signore, LCSW, at 516-406-1085.

Tuesdays, 12:30 p.m.; Thursdays, 7 p.m.: Southold American Legion Post 803 hosts Bingo at 51655 Main Road, Southold. Card sales begin at noon Tuesday, 6 p.m. Thursday. All welcome. Information: 631-765-2276.

Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: North Shore United Methodist Thrift Store, 260 Route 25A, Wading River. Bargains galore. Information: 631-929-6075.

Fridays, 10 a.m.-noon: The Riverhead/Jamesport Homemakers meet at the George Young Community Center, 446 South Jamesport Ave., Jamesport. Knit, crochet and sew for charity. New members welcome. Information: 631-765-1768.

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Orient Congregational Church Thrift Shop, 23045 Main Road, Orient. Clothes, jewelry, furnishings and more. Donations accepted. Information: 631-323-2665.

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Indoor Farmers’ Market at Twin Fork Beer Co., 807 Raynor Ave., Riverhead. A mix of local vendors offering the best in fresh produce, artisanal foods, handcrafted goods and unique crafts. Information: twinforkbeer.com.

Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Tickets: $15, adults; $10, seniors and children. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org.

Saturdays, 8 p.m.-midnight: Stargazing at Custer Observatory, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold, weather permitting. Suggested donation: adults, $5; under 12, $3. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org.

Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Blacksmithing demonstrations with Tom Barry at Village Blacksmith Shop, 101 Front St., Greenport. 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org.

Sundays, 1:30-4:30 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Southold Indian Museum, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Tickets: $10, adults; free, children and K-12 students. Email to arrange tours Monday through Friday. Information: [email protected].

Last Monday of every month, 7 p.m.: USCG Auxiliary Flotilla 18-08 meeting, Southold Town recreation center, 970 Peconic Lane, Peconic. Information and registration: [email protected].

Fourth Thursday of each month, 6-7 p.m.: Well Spoken Writers Club holds Open Mic for Writers at Mugs on Main, 33 Main St., Riverhead. Information: email [email protected].

Exhibitions

Through Jan. 19: ‘Breathe Deeply,’ a collection of serene, meditative small works in different mediums, Alex Ferrone Gallery, 25425 Main Road, Cutchogue. Drop your anxieties at the door. Free artists’ reception Dec. 6, 5-7 p.m. Collecting nonperishables for CAST at gallery. Information: alexferronegallery.com.

Through January: A group show by Good Ground Artists, an eclectic group of artists whose work ranges from traditional to abstract and surreal, at Mattituck-Laurel Library. Artwork to brighten up a dreary January. All are invited to a reception Sunday, Jan. 11, from 1-3 p.m. Information: mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

Through January: ‘Good Ground Arrives at Southold,’ with featured work by Mike Meehan and the Good Ground Artists, the Lucy Hallock Folk room at Southold Free Library during regular library hours. Artists’ reception: Friday, Dec. 12, 5-7 p.m., light refreshments. Information: southoldlibrary.org.

Fridays, Sundays: 2-5 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Red Barn Exhibition, Oysterponds Historical Society campus, 1555 Village Lane, Orient. Pictures, tools, and equipment of farming, fishing, winter activities and early transportation. Tickets: free, OHS members; $10, non-member adults.

At the libraries

Our local libraries host a variety of events for all ages. For calendars and more information:

Riverhead Free Library , 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org.

, 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org. Mattituck-Laurel Library , 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

, 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org. Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library , 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org.

, 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org. Southold Free Library , 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org.

, 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org. Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport, 631-477-0660, floydmemoriallibrary.org.

