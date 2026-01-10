Editorial: Heroes don’t wear capes

Greater Calverton Civic Association president Toqui Terchun has been named the Riverhead News-Review’s 2025 Community Leader of the Year (Nicholas Grasso file photo).

Our annual People of the Year edition recognizes those who make this community truly special. You’ve probably met them — the elected officials, civic leaders, educators, business owners, volunteers and athletes who went above and beyond. Their stories appear in these pages, nominated by you, our readers, and carefully selected by our staff.

Perhaps no one better reflects the resilience of this community than Doug Corwin. When avian flu decimated his Crescent Duck Farm flock last January, wiping out more than a century of operation, Corwin could have walked away. Instead, he chose to rebuild.

Over the past year, he’s complied with USDA requirements, salvaged and hatched a remnant of his genetic stock and become an advocate for vaccine development, meeting with representatives at every level of government.

“The fact that he kept going made a lot of people really happy,” said chef Francis Derby, who organized the “Flock Together” fundraiser that brought in more than $50,000 for laid-off workers.

For his dedication to his staff, fellow business owners and preserving Long Island’s agricultural legacy, Doug Corwin is our Person of the Year.

Another person who stood up when crisis struck was Greater Calverton Civic Association president Toqui Terchun. After the Crown Recycling fire and the overwhelming stench from mulch piles at the former Warner Nursery property hit Calverton, she mobilized residents, compiled evidence, submitted FOIL requests and pressed town officials until action was taken. The town forced Patriot Recycling to remove more than 6,000 cubic yards of debris.

Ms. Terchun has transformed the civic organization and been instrumental in updating the town’s Comprehensive Plan, stopping the EPCAL cargo airport proposal and pushing for an industrial building moratorium. For making sure Calverton voices are heard, Toqui Terchun is our Community Leader of the Year.

That same refusal to quit shows up on the softball field. Riverhead’s varsity softball coach Rich Vlacci Jr. took over the program in 2024 and immediately changed its culture. He abandoned the old-school tough-asnails approach and built an environment where players felt safe to fail. The team posted a perfect 19-0 league record in his first season, followed by the school’s first-ever Suffolk County championship last year. For turning potential into championships, Rich Vlacci Jr. is our Sportsperson of the Year.

Flip through the pages — or scroll through the links — of our 2025 coverage, and that commitment appears again and again.

Gary Karlson has impacted students across every elementary school in the district. His innovative programs — the Veterans Appreciation Walk, Sib Shops for siblings of students with disabilities, interclass visitation where teachers learn from each other — show his ability to see needs others overlook. “He can see challenges from an empathetic lens that most people just don’t have,” said Bryan Miltenberg, his former principal. For his dedication and ingenuity, Gary Karlson is our Educator of the Year.

Jeff Schaeffer and Kasandra Watkins Schaeffer filled a much-needed void by opening Mugs on Main in 2023. They created a hub on East Main Street where anyone is welcome, no matter how much money is in their pocket. Their Pay it Forward board has brought comfort to at least 500 people since the coffee shop opened. That’s 10 to 20 meals a month funded by community contributions. Their commitment to giving back makes the Schaeffers our Businesspeople of the Year.

When Frank Mancini took over as Riverhead Water District superintendent in 2019, he inherited a complicated system with deferred maintenance, aging infrastructure and capacity issues. He has since secured millions in funding to upgrade facilities and obtained approval for a water main extension serving 70 mobile homes and 14 single-family residences in Calverton currently relying on private wells. For building a strong staff and fighting for clean water access — all without a hint of ego, as Councilman Bob Kern noted — Frank Mancini is our Public Servant of the Year.

Then there’s Anthony Martignetti, whose six-year effort to restore Mattituck’s Old Mill Inn was less a renovation than an act of stewardship. The project demanded patience and resolve — 67 new pilings, structural work, permits, delays — all while navigating the pandemic and major life changes. The result is a restored 1820 grist mill, recognized with a Preservation Long Island Award and returned to public use. For seeing it through, Mr. Martignetti is our Northforker Person of the Year.