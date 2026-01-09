Riverhead pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by BMW

A Riverhead police cruiser. (Credit: Lilly Parnell file photo)

A Riverhead pedestrian was seriously injured Thursday night when struck by a car while crossing Old Country Road, police said Friday.

Jose Ricardo Culajay Avila, 27, was rushed to Peconic Bay Medical Center after being hit by a 2000 BMW around 7:30 p.m. on the busy thoroughfare near Carls Place, according to police.

The driver, Dylan Spooner, 20, of Ridge, remained on scene, police said. He has not been charged.

Old Country Road and Carls Place Riverhead. (Courtesy Google Maps)

The Riverhead Police Detective Division and the New York State Police Accident Reconstruction Unit responded for further investigation. At this time, the accident appears to be non-criminal in nature, however, the investigation remains ongoing, police said.

When reached by the Riverhead News-Review on Friday, Jan. 9, the detective division said they were not able to disclose any further information during the “pending investigation.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Riverhead Police Department at 631-727-4500 or the Department’s crime hotline at 631-727-3333. All calls will remain confidential.