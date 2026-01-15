Riverhead Town school districts earn mixed marks on Regents exams

Shoreham-Wading River High School (Nicole Wagner file photo).

Riverhead Town school districts showed differing performance on state Regents exams administered during the 2024-25 school year, with just one of two local districts exceeding state averages in English Language Arts and Algebra I, according to data released by the state Education Department.

Regents exams are graded on a scale of one to five, with students needing at least a three to reach proficiency. A score of five earns distinction.

Statewide, 75% of students scored proficient on the 2024-25 ELAs, while just 56% reached proficiency in Algebra I.

The Shoreham-Wading River Central School District posted proficiency rates far above state averages for both exams. The ELA proficiency rate reached 95%, with 165 students tested. Of those students, 61% earned distinction, compared to the state rate of 30%.

For Algebra I, the rate was nearly as high at 91%, with 174 students tested. Of those, 25% scored a five, more than double the state distinction rate of 12%.

The district’s proficiency rates for 2023-24 were just about the same, with ELA at 96% and Algebra I again at 91%.

“The (exams) reflect years of intentional work that we have been doing to build a cohesive literacy and math program,” said Alan Meister, assistant superintendent of curriculum, instruction and assessment. “Maintaining Regents passing rates above 90% … is a powerful testament to the expertise of our staff and the partnership that we have with our families and community.”

Riverhead Central School District, the region’s largest, had proficiency rates below state averages in both subjects.

With 623 students tested on the ELA exam, the district posted a proficiency rate of 65%. Of those, 22% reached distinction.

For Algebra I, the proficiency rate was 44%, with 682 students tested. The distinction rate was 4%.

The district had an ELA proficiency rate of 61% for 2023-24. Algebra I was at 54%.

“We are more than the numbers and proud of our students, teachers, administrators and faculty members,” said Superintendent Robert Hagan.

Southold Town school districts also showed strong performance on state Regents exams administered during the 2024-25 school year.

Mattituck-Cutchogue School District posted the highest proficiency rates among Southold Town districts.

The district’s ELA proficiency rate reached 81%, with 112 students tested, and Algebra I hit 78%, with 93 students tested. Distinction rates were also above the state at 37% for ELA and 39% for Algebra I.

For 2023-24, the district’s ELA proficiency rate was 90% and Algebra I was 87%. The state implemented a new version of the Algebra I exam in June 2024.

“We’re proud of the efforts of our students and staff to achieve results like that,” Superintendent Shawn Petretti said on Tuesday. “We’re always looking to improve. Those are numbers that we would certainly like to see ending up at a higher rate. We’ve put a lot of effort in the last several years to align our ELA and math curriculums, K through eight.”

Southold Union Free School District also scored an 81% proficiency rate on the 2024-25 ELA exam, with 62 students tested. Of those, 42% scored a five, earning distinction — well above the state rate of 30%.

For the Algebra I Regents, the district had a 70% proficiency rate, with 60 students tested — also above the state average of 56%. Of those, 13% scored a five, just above the state rate of 12%.

For 2023-24, the ELA proficiency rate was 83% and Algebra I was 85%.

“Although assessments are only a small part of the measure of success for our college and career-ready students, it is nice to see everyone’s hard work recognized,” said Superintendent Anthony Mauro. “Success is the combined effort of our students, teachers, administrators and families. I am most proud of the hard-working, caring individuals that we graduate.”

Greenport posted mixed results. The district’s proficiency rate for the 2024-25 ELA Regents was 65%, 10 percentage points lower than the state average, with 78 students tested. Of those, 18% of students earned distinction.

However, the district’s proficiency rate for Algebra I was 73%, 17 percentage points higher than the state average, with 75 students tested. The distinction rate was 13%.

The district’s proficiency rates for 2023-24 were both 77%.

“We are especially encouraged that 73% of our students reached proficiency in Algebra I, well above the state average,” said Secondary Principal Gary Kalish. “We are seeing important growth among our English as a New Language learners as a result of focused instructional strategies and additional language supports. We remain committed to building on these efforts to ensure all students are challenged, supported, and able to reach their fullest potential.”

The small Fishers Island district, which had five students tested last year, had a 100% proficiency rate for the ELA exam and 80% in Algebra I.