Peconic Ice Rinks bubble dome droops from snow, closes temporarily

Peconic Ice Rinks at Ed Westfall Arena is temporarily closed due to heavy snow accumulation on the bubble dome (Credit: Ana Borruto).

The bubble roof of Ed Westfall Arena at Veterans Memorial Park in Calverton — home of Peconic Ice Rinks — partially sagged under heavy snow accumulation from Winter Storm Fern, forcing it to temporarily close for repair.

Representatives of Riverhead Town’s Fire Marshal, building and engineering departments deemed the structure as “unsafe” on Tuesday morning. Officials ordered evacuation and a temporary shutdown of the ice rink.

Notices were placed on the Peconic Ice Rinks’ bubble dome to warn the public. The order will remain in effect until a licensed expert engineer can determine the “structural integrity of the structure.”

“I want to thank the Riverhead Fire Marshal’s office for their prompt and professional response,” said Riverhead Town Supervisor Jerry Halpin in an announcement on Tuesday. “This is our first major snow event since taking possession of the Ed Westfall Arena. We hope to have the building back up and running very soon, so residents and visitors to Veteran’s Park can get back to skating activities during the winter months”.

The Peconic Hockey Foundation dismissed social media buzz that the $2.3 million arena, opened in 2022, would shutter for good.

“We’re aware of rumors circulating that the dome has collapsed and will not reopen. We want to be very clear: Those rumors are completely false,” the Peconic Ice Rinks posted on Facebook. “Our team is currently removing snow and ice from portions of the dome and the facility perimeter.”