Ex-employee arrested for setting Wading River pizzeria on fire

The exterior of Pazzo Pizza in Wading River after the Nov. 18 fire (courtesy the Wading River Fire Department).

An ex-employee of Pazzo Ristorante and Wood Fired Pizzeria was indicted on Wednesday, Jan. 28, by a Supreme Court judge for allegedly intentionally setting the Wading River pizza joint on fire after being terminated from his job in November.

After an extensive investigation, video evidence canvassing efforts between multiple law enforcement agencies and numerous search warrants, Constantine Sackos of Holtsville was arrested and charged with multiple felonies, including third-degree arson and burglary.

If convicted, Mr. Sackos, 59, faces five to 15 years in prison, according to a news release from the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

“This was a brazen act of alleged arson that could have resulted in tragedy,” said District Attorney Ray Tierney in a statement. “I am grateful for the outstanding work of our first responders who quickly contained the blaze, and for the meticulous investigation conducted by my team, the Riverhead Town Police Department, the Fire Marshals and the Suffolk County Police Department Arson Squad. Their dedication to protecting our community and bringing this defendant to justice is commendable.”

The Riverhead Town Police Department and area fire departments responded to a 911 call at almost 2 a.m. on Nov. 18 about a fire at Pazzo Pizza. After two hours of fighting the blaze, local first responders extinguished the flames in two hours.

An investigation between the Riverhead PD, Riverhead Town Fire Marshal’s Office and Suffolk County Police Department Arson Squad uncovered a bottle of charcoal lighter fluid at the scene and seven points of origin.

Authorities also learned Mr. Sackos was recently fired from his job at Pazzo Pizza. He had gone to the owner’s residence multiple times — both before and after the fire — to demand back pay. With this information, the Suffolk County DA and law enforcement agencies deemed Mr. Sackos a suspect.

For the next two months, law enforcement dove deep into video evidence canvassing. The first of the watched footage showed Mr. Sackos several hours before the fire on Nov. 18 allegedly loading his bicycle into his Jeep and leaving his home. He drove to Stop and Shop in Farmingville, where he picked up the bottle a Kingsford Charcoal Lighter Fluid that looked the same as the one found at the scene.

Mr. Sackos apparently returned home after getting the charcoal lighter fluid. He then left again in his Jeep again at around 11:14 p.m. that night. Investigators discovered his Jeep made its way to the vicinity of the North Shore Rail Trail in Mount Sinai entrance.

Law enforcement pinpointed “an individual consistent in appearance with [Mr.] Sackos rode a bicycle, consistent with the one [Mr.] Sackos loaded into his Jeep, from the exit to the North Shore Rail Trail in the direction of the Pazzo Ristorante and Wood Fired Pizzeria in Wading River,” the Suffolk County DA said.

As smoke billowed out of Pazzo Pizza, an individual consistent with Mr. Sackos’ appearance was caught on video surveillance footage leaving out the back of the restaurant at around 1:50 a.m. and bicycling away several minutes later.

Nearly 15 minutes later, the video showed suspected Mr. Sackos riding back to the pizzeria before fleeing a second time. He arrived back home in his Jeep just after 5 a.m. and unloaded his bike from the vehicle into his garage four hours later.

Police issued a search warrant of his Holtsville home on Nov. 20, where authorities found clothing consistent with what he wearing in the video footage. A K9 accelerant dog also sniffed out accelerants on the recovered clothing.

Riverhead Town officials praised the comprehensive efforts of the Riverhead Town Police Department at the Jan. 29 work session during this arson investigation.

“Everything is electronic, you really can’t get away with anything — we had search warrants on his house, phone, his car,” said Riverhead Police Chief Ed Frost. “It’s a lot of man hours to put it together … We were able to bring this gentleman to justice.”

Mr. Sackos is on a supervised release with GPS conditions without bail. He is due back in court on Thursday, Feb. 26.