Yoga Folk to breath in and stretch out in Riverhead

Yoga Folk is bringing its offerings to Riverhead in spring 2026. (Credit: Savannah Sellick)

Yoga Folk owner Savannah Sellick found her footing in Mattituck and is on to her next move, expanding to another location at 8 E. Main St., Riverhead.

“Our dream is to open multiple yoga studios,” says Sellick. “It makes the town a better place and it just brings everybody together.”

In January 2025, Sellick brought her love for the practice to 13175 Main Road, Mattituck. Come spring 2026, the 2,000 square foot space in Riverhead — much larger than the Mattituck studio — will be the home to the new venture, following renovations to create an open concept.

Formerly a bank, the property’s walls dividing offices will be knocked down, allowing for the front window’s natural light to illuminate the building.