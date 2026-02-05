Community Calendar of Events: Feb. 5, 2026

All ages

Wednesday, Feb. 11, 7-8:30 p.m.: Pet Loss Support and Memorial Group at The Giving Room, 56215 Route 25, Southold. Free monthly peer-support circle and memorial ritual for people grieving a pet. Space is limited. Registration required: [email protected].

Saturday, Feb. 14, 1 p.m.: Greenport Fire Department’s 181st Firemen’s Parade, honoring the village’s firefighters and community spirit. Parade will start at the intersection of Broad and Main streets. Expect limited access at this time. Part of Greenport’s Presidents Day and Valentine’s Day weekend. Festivities follow parade. Information: greenportvillage.com.

Fairs and festivals

Sunday, Feb. 8, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.: Winter Artisan Fair at the Naugles Barn, Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Free admission to community event showcasing wide range of local vendors. Purchase unique handmade items. Information: hallockville.org.

Saturday, Feb. 14, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.: Indoor Antiques Fine Art and Crafts Fair sponsored by the Old Town Arts & Crafts Guild, at Peconic Recreation Center, 970 Peconic Lane, Peconic. Shop antiques, vintage items, fine art, photography, pottery, jewelry and more. Food and baked goods available for purchase. Information: oldtownartsguild.org.

Sunday, Feb. 15, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.: Automobilia Swap Meet hosted by the Peconic Bay Region Antique Automobile Club of America at Southold Recreation Center, 970 Peconic Lane, Peconic. Exchange car parts and related items. Information: 631-208-6725.

Fundraisers

Sunday, Feb. 8, 4-6 p.m.: A Night of Motown, hosted by The Butterfly Effect Project at Bay Street Theater, 1 Bay St., Sag Harbor. A night of timeless music, soulful performances and community celebration. All proceeds support BEP programming. Tickets $65: my.baystreet.org.

Sunday, Feb. 15, noon-5 p.m.: Can for a Cause, to benefit North Fork Country Kids Rescue, at Twin Fork Beer Company, 807 Raynor Ave., Riverhead. Debut of first vintage-style beer can label. Live music, swing dancing, vendors, food and raffles. Proceeds support animal rescue mission. Information: twinforkbeer.com.

Health and wellness

Friday, Feb. 13, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Catholic Health Mobile Outreach bus will be in town, parked at Riverhead Free Library, 330 Court St., Riverhead. Free health screenings, cardiac screenings and flu vaccinations provided by a registered nurse. Information: riverheadlibrary.org.

Holiday

Saturday, Feb. 14, 1-4 p.m.: Flanneltine’s Day at Greenport Harbor Brewing Co., 42155 Main Road, Peconic. Don flannel solo or with friends and join for local artisans, seasonal alcoholic beverages and food. The Realm Band to play at 6 p.m. Event will also collect nonperishables and personal care items for CAST. Information: greenportharborbrewing.com.

Lectures

Sunday, Feb. 15, 2-3 p.m.: ‘Simply Civics’ discussion hosted by Katy Stokes, Southold Free Library, 53705 Main Road, Southold. Making civics simple and democracy strong. Free. Information: southoldlibrary.org.

Meetings

Wednesday, Feb. 11, 10 a.m.-noon: Speak with a senior advocate from Suffolk County Office for the Aging, Riverhead Free Library, 330 Court St., Riverhead. One-on-one talks to discuss different benefits and programs available to seniors. Free. No appointment required. Information: riverheadlibrary.org.

Music

Sunday, Feb. 8, 1 p.m.: No Doubt World Famous Monday Night Band performs at Riverhead High School, 700 Harrison Ave., Riverhead. Incantation and Dance, La Fiesta Mexicana, Steampunk Suite and more. Free. Information: ndwfmnb.com.

Sunday, Feb. 8, 5 p.m.: ‘Winter Moon: A Tribute to the Harlem Renaissance,’ performed by soprano Taylor Burgess and pianist Eunha So, Jamesport Meeting House, 1590 Main Road, Jamesport. Impressionistic works of Harry T. Burleigh, Duke Ellington, Ricky Ian Gordon, Pete Malinverni. Tickets: $20, adults; $10, children 18 and under. Registration: jamesportmeetinghouse.org.

The natural world

Friday, Feb. 6, 3-4:30 p.m.: ‘Friday Afternoon Birders: North Fork Ponds,’ led by Jane Kosovsky at Kenney’s Beach, 475 Leeton Road, Southold. Meet in the beach parking lot and carpool to various ponds. On the lookout for winter ducks. Bring your scope; dress warmly. Free. Registration: northforkaudubon.org.

Tuesday, Feb. 17, 8-10 a.m.: Tuesdays with Tom: Drive-by Birding at Orient Beach State Park, 40000 Main Road, Orient. Meet at parking lot to carpool and check out choice spots along the road to view ducks and other winter residents. Free. Registration required: northforkaudubon.org.

The written word

Saturday, Feb. 7, 3 p.m.: Natural history writer Caroline Sutton discusses her new book, “Eyes in the Soles of My Feet: From Horseshoe Crabs to Sycamores,” Floyd Memorial Library, 539 First St., Greenport. Light refreshments served. Free. Books will be available for purchase courtesy of Burton’s Bookstore. Information: floydmemoriallibrary.org.

Sunday, Feb. 8, 2-3 p.m.: Author talk with Mitchell Berg about his novel, “Flying on the Wings of Mercury,” Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library, 27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. Information: cutchoguelibrary.org.

Ongoing events

Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Peconic Amateur Radio Club open house meeting, Custer Institute and Observatory at 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Stop in to see the station and learn about Amateur Radio and how to provide communication service to the community.

Last Wednesday of each month, 2-3 p.m.: Caregiver Support Group hosted by Family Service League, Acadia Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation, 1146 Woodcrest Lane, Riverhead. Free. Funded by Suffolk County Office for the Aging. Registration required: Call Beth Signore, LCSW, at 516-406-1085.

Tuesdays, 12:30 p.m.; Thursdays, 7 p.m.: Southold American Legion Post 803 hosts Bingo at 51655 Main Road, Southold. Card sales begin at noon Tuesday, 6 p.m. Thursday. All welcome. Information: 631-765-2276.

Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: North Shore United Methodist Thrift Store, 260 Route 25A, Wading River. Bargains galore. Information: 631-929-6075.

Fridays, 10 a.m.-noon: The Riverhead/Jamesport Homemakers meet at the George Young Community Center, 446 South Jamesport Ave., Jamesport. Knit, crochet and sew for charity. New members welcome. Information: 631-765-1768.

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Orient Congregational Church Thrift Shop, 23045 Main Road, Orient. Clothes, jewelry, furnishings and more. Donations accepted. Information: 631-323-2665.

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Indoor Farmers’ Market at Twin Fork Beer Co., 807 Raynor Ave., Riverhead. A mix of local vendors offering the best in fresh produce, artisanal foods, handcrafted goods and unique crafts. Information: twinforkbeer.com.

Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Tickets: $15, adults; $10, seniors and children. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org.

Saturdays, 8 p.m.-midnight: Stargazing at Custer Observatory, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold, weather permitting. Suggested donation: adults, $5; under 12, $3. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org.

Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Blacksmithing demonstrations with Tom Barry at Village Blacksmith Shop, 101 Front St., Greenport. 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org.

Sundays, 1:30-4:30 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Southold Indian Museum, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Tickets: $10, adults; free, children and K-12 students. Email to arrange tours Monday through Friday. Information: [email protected].

Last Monday of every month, 7 p.m.: USCG Auxiliary Flotilla 18-08 meeting, Southold Town recreation center, 970 Peconic Lane, Peconic. Information and registration: [email protected].

Fourth Thursday of each month, 6-7 p.m.: Well Spoken Writers Club holds Open Mic for Writers at Mugs on Main, 33 Main St., Riverhead. Information: email [email protected].

Exhibitions

Through February: ‘New Paintings’ by Alan Bull, at Mattituck-Laurel Library, 13900 Main Road, Mattituck. Former artist-in-residence at Orient’s William Steeple Davis House 1996-98. Artist reception Sunday, Feb. 8, from 1:30-3:30 p.m. in the library Art Gallery. Information: mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

Through February: ‘Lost and Found,’ featuring artists Scott Bluedorn, Darlene Charneco, Erica-Lynn Huberty and Rochelle Kyrk, in the Upstairs Gallery of Cutchogue New Suffolk Public Library, 27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. Found and created source materials inspiring reflection on our past, present and future.

Through March 7: ‘In Motion,’ featuring over 140 participating artists, held across two East End Arts gallery spaces: 133 East Main St., Riverhead, and 11 West Main St., Riverhead. Part of annual Elizabeth Richard Memorial Members’ Show. Variety of mediums. Information: eastendarts.org.

Through March: “Three Sisters”: Lee Cleary, Ann Romeo and Patricia Olstad, in the Lucy Hallock Folk room at Southold Free Library, 53705 Main Road, Southold. A collection of acrylics, watercolors and fiber art of landscapes and whimsy. Artist’s reception Sunday, March 1, from 2-4 p.m. Light refreshments served. All are welcome. Information: southoldlibrary.org.

Through April 11: ‘Sparkling Through Adversity: Depression Glass of the 1930s,’ Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Tickets: free, members; $5, adult non-members; $3, non-member seniors over 60; $1, children 17 and under. Information: suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

Fridays, Sundays: 2-5 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Red Barn Exhibition, Oysterponds Historical Society campus, 1555 Village Lane, Orient. Pictures, tools, and equipment of farming, fishing, winter activities and early transportation. Tickets: free, OHS members; $10, non-member adults.

At the libraries

Our local libraries host a variety of events for all ages. For calendars and more information:

Riverhead Free Library, 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org.

Mattituck-Laurel Library, 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library, 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org.

Southold Free Library, 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org.

, 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org. Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport, 631-477-0660, floydmemoriallibrary.org.

The calendar is a sampling of in-person events planned by local nonprofit organizations. Events must be open to the general public and be not-for-profit, nonpartisan and nonsectarian in nature. Send information about in-person events to [email protected]; the deadline is Friday at noon. In-person, virtual and online events may be posted at northforker.com/submit-event.