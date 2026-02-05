North Fork house of the week and real estate transfers: Feb. 5, 2026

In close proximity to the village and local beaches, this “professionally redesigned” home features a den, a great room with a gas fireplace, a second-floor primary suite, “advanced” smart systems and water purification.

House of the Week:

Location: Greenport

Price: $1,395,000

Broker: Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, Greenport, 631-477-0013

Real Estate Transfers:

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated Nov. 27, 2025.

Aquebogue (11931)

Victor DeStefano to ELOSM 563 LLC, 563 Peconic Bay Blvd (600-87-2-15) (R) $900,000

17 Old Riverhead Road LLC to John Guazhambo & Jennifer Reyes, 202 Trout Brook Lane (600-85-2-95.018) (R) $750,000

East Marion (11939)

Andrew Grover & Daniel Mazzarini to AWB Properties LLC, 90 The Strand (1000-21-5-8) (R) $3,300,000

Greenport (11944)

Carole E Gurley Estate LLC to Peter Grossman, 3500 Sound Drive (1000-33-1-4) (R) $3,000,000

CEG Green Development Corp to Sarah Weir, 3400 Sound Drive (1000-33-1-5) (V) $1,600,000

Michael & Anna Regina to John & Linda McNally, 2500 Maple Lane (1000-38.01-1-10) (R) $575,000

Jamesport (11947)

John Apicello & Erin Murphy-Apicello to James & Samantha Quilliam, 79 Circle Drive (600-68-4-25) (R) $775,000

Riverhead (11901)

Robert H Frampton (Referee) & Jennifer Olstrom (Defendant) to Rural Housing Service, 16 Goodale Court (600-107-5-22) (R) $466,310

Jean Meyer to Patricia Mulligan & Guy Masters, 93 Mulberry Commons (600-109.01-1-93) (R) $425,000

Shelter Island (11964)

Diane Anderson to Raymond Hulse, 16 Thomas Avenue (700-15-3-71) (R) $775,000

Southold (11971)

Dionne & Chester Berry & Barbara Berry to 265 Custer LLC, 265 Custer Avenue (1000-70-8-26) (R) $800,000

GOED Intent LLC to Stephen Cubells, 1135 Wildberry Lane (1000-51-3-12.015) (V) $700,000

Wading River (11792)

Ruya Eisenberg to Lee Browning, Sound Road (600-56-1-1.010) (V) $250,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)