Blotter: Two arrested for alleged harassment

A Riverhead police cruiser. (Credit: Lilly Parnell file photo)

Riverhead police made the following arrests during the week from Jan. 25 to Jan. 31.

Riverhead residents Tina Hendrick, 46, and Edward Olivet, 37, were arrested for alleged harassment.

Noah Maass of Brookhaven, 27, was arrested for alleged burglary.

Laura Lorenzo Valdez of the Bronx, 31; Nabus Ramirez Linares of the Dominican Republic, 32; Rosemary Zito of Mastic Beach, 41; Michelle McGee of Riverhead, 45; and Michael Zervos of Greenport, 59, were arrested for alleged petit larceny.

Sergio Fuentes Arias of Honduras, 39, was arrested for allegedmenacing.

Hayden Dixon of Riverhead, 34, and Bayram Simsek of Center Moriches, 27, were arrested for alleged aggravated unlicensed operation.

Christian Pulgarin of Flanders, 22, was arrested for alleged criminal contempt.

Erik Zielazny of Stony Brook, 44, was arrested for alleged failure to register.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.