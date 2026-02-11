(File photo)

The Riverhead Police Department is investigating a head-on collision in Calverton between a mini-school bus and large SUV that sent two children and five others to local hospitals on Tuesday afternoon.

A spokesperson from the Shoreham-Wading River Central School District confirmed one district student who was returning from a BOCES program was on the bus when the crash happened.

The mini-school bus was traveling westbound on Middle Country Road when it crashed into a Chevrolet Tahoe that was driving east from State Route 25A, according to a police news release.

The bus driver and one of the two children were taken to Stony Brook University Hospital. The other child, three adult passengers and the driver of the Chevrolet Tahoe were transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center.

All of those involved in the crash were reported to have non-life threatening injuries, police said. Both the Wading River Ambulance and Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance assisted with the medical transports.

Several roadways were closed during the Riverhead Police Department Detective Division and the New York State Accident Reconstruction Team’s initial investigation of the scene.

Superintendent Robert Hagan confirmed on Wednesday the bus involved in the crash was not a Riverhead Central School District bus.

The accident remains under investigation and anyone that witnessed the accident is encouraged to contact the Riverhead Police Department at 631-727-4500. All calls will remain confidential.