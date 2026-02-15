Blotter: Riverhead man arrested for alleged aggravated DWI

A Riverhead police cruiser. (Credit: Lilly Parnell file photo)

Riverhead Town police made the following arrests from Feb. 1 to Feb. 7:

Isaac Sutton of Riverhead, 34, was arrested for alleged aggravated DWI.

Walberto Escobar Rodriguez, 28, and Alvaro Berganzavargas, 29, both of Riverhead were arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated.

Jason Haffner of Bay Shore, 47, and Carlos Gutierrez Morales of Riverhead, 44, were arrested for alleged aggravated unlicensed operation.

Riverhead residents Moses Bullock, 52, and Matthew Connelly, 34, were was arrested for alleged criminal possession of a controlled substance. Mr. Bullock was additionally charged with a town code violation.

Cathy Liggon of Flanders, 56, was arrested on two counts of alleged petit larceny. Matthew Saul of Eastport, 34, was arrested on a single count of alleged petit larceny.

Dustin Lanier of Deer Park, 42, was arrested on two alleged town code violations and on an outstanding warrant.

Ahron Walker of Riverhead, 32; Christian DiGirolamo of Laurel, 57; Nehemiah Henderson of North Babylon, 39; and Mark Daniels of West Islip, 61, were arrested on outstanding warrants.

Luis Jorge Sinay Pirir of Riverhead, 41, was arrested for an alleged town code violation.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.