SWR celebrates its three wrestling champions

Shoreham Wading River’s Andrew Dolson gets the win in the 103-lb. weight class over Mt. Sinai’s Parker Menechino. (Credit: George Faella)

Fresh off of a second place finish in the New York State team dual championships, the Shoreham-Wading River boys wrestling team closed one chapter of the season and carried the winning momentum into the Suffolk County Division II individual championships on Friday at Shoreham-Wading River High School.

As the hours ticked away, wrestlers were slowly eliminated and weight classes began to take shape. When the championship stage came around, three Shoreham-Wading River wrestlers were still alive in Andrew Dolson at 103-lbs, Thomas Matias at 110-lbs and Gavin Mangano at 144-lbs. All three came up and took care of business, winning and earning the crown as the top Suffolk County Division II wrestler in their respective weight class.

“I think overall as a group we wrestled very well,” SWR head coach Joe Condon said. “A couple kids didn’t reach their goals, but we had 12 wrestlers placed in the county. That’s three more than last year, and it was a deeper field this year when you add in Miller Place and Kings Park, who wrestled at the Division I level last year.”

Shoreham Wading River’s Andrew Dolson (top) wrestles Mt. Sinai’s Parker Menechino in the 103-lb. weight class. (Credit: George Faella)

Dolson won a Suffolk County title for the first time in his career. Matias won his second crown after finishing first at 101-lbs last year. Mangano, who is ranked nationally as a junior this season and committed to Penn State, earned his fourth career Suffolk County title.

“Having a guy like Gavin on the team gives the young guys something to look up to,” Condon said. “They all want to be like him. They see how hard he works and that’s the only way to get to the place he is.”

This was the first time Dolson wrestled in the Suffolk County championships. Even though he posted a 24-5 record last year, because there was so much depth in his weight class at the school, he was left on the outside looking in. But this year the freshman left to doubt that this weight class is his.

Shoreham Wading River’s Andrew Dolson (right) wrestles Mt. Sinai’s Parker Menechino in the 103-lb. weight class. (Credit: George Faella)

Dolson wrestled to a 41-1 record this season and took down a senior Parker Menechino of Mount Sinai, 6-0 in the final. Dolson was slow and methodical in his approach against the three-time county runner-up. After taking Menechino down in the first period, Dolson earned another take down in the second to seal the deal as he kept the grizzly vet off the board.

“He showed a lot of poise,” Condon said. “He just took care of business. He got his two take downs. He wrestled well in every position. Even though he’s young, he’s been in pressure situations before. We’re so happy with his performance.”

Shoreham Wading River’s Thomas Matias (left) wrestles Bayport Blue Point’s Brody Santora in the 110-lb. weight class. (Credit: George Faella)

Matias, who was the No. 1 seed in his weight class, breezed through the tournament virtually unscathed. He pinned Brady McCormack of John Glenn in 35 seconds in the quarterfinal. Matias then earned a 15-1 major decision over Kevin Collins of Mattituck in the semis before absolutely dominating the final 19-3 in a technical fall over Brody Santora of Bayport-Blue Point.

Shoreham Wading River’s Thomas Matias gets the win over Bayport Blue Point’s Brody Santora in the 110-lb. weight class. (Credit: George Faella)

“Thomas Matias looked phenomenal,” Condon said. “He dominated in every way. Real good on his feet. Real good on top. He barely gives up any points to his opponents. He’s locked in right now. He’s extremely committed to his craft and it shows on a daily basis.”

The sophomore barely missed placing last year in the New York State championships as he battled through the blood round. Dolson and Matias are poised to be one of New York’s best 1-2 punches at the lower weight divisions for years to come.

Shoreham Wading River’s Gavin Mangano (left) goes for the pin against Miller Place Alex Southworth in the 144-lb. weight class. (Credit: George Faella)

When Mangano takes the mat, it’s not a question whether he will win, it’s how fast it will happen. The junior hasn’t lost often in his career and when he does, it’s usually in a national tournament against other nationally ranked wrestlers. This Suffolk County tournament was a piece of cake. Mangano earned a technical fall in the final against Alexander Southworth of Miller Place, 18-2 within 90 seconds of wrestling time.

“He’s just a freak,” Condon said. “He just continually cements himself amongst the greats in the sport.”

Shoreham Wading River’s Gavin Mangano (top) wrestle’s Miller Place Alex Southworth in the 144lb weight class. (Credit: George Faella)

Mangano will look to earn his third New York state title at the championships on Friday, Feb. 27, and Saturday, Feb. 28, at MVP Arena in Albany. Dolson and Matias will be looking for their first.

“I think we have a shot to place all three wrestlers,” Condon said. “This is what we’re been working toward. This is what they’re built for.”