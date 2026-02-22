Blotter: Riverhead man arrested for alleged DWI

A Riverhead police cruiser. (Credit: Lilly Parnell file photo)

Riverhead Town police made the following arrests from Feb. 8 to Feb. 14:

Darmin Cojon Can of Riverhead, 43, was arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated.

Anna Acosta Maldonado of Riverhead, 38; William Wilkinson of Ridge, 42; Breanna Walsh of East Northport, 22; and Israel Osorno of Shirley, 29, were arrested for alleged petit larceny.

Edgar Herrera Garcia of Providence, R.I., 29, and Darian Rodriguez of Holbrook, 20, were arrested on outstanding warrants.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.