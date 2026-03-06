Golfers on the green of The Rock Golf Club in Wading River. (Credit: file photo)

The Riverhead Town Board is pulling a mulligan on its proposed code change that would allow golf courses to build cottages — after backlash over cottage sizes that far exceeded the town’s own Comprehensive Plan.

The revised proposal, discussed at a work session on Feb. 26, reinstates the 600-square-foot limit — cutting the proposed maximum 1,200 square-foot cottage size in half. Additionally, town officials discussed a separate zoning modification that would also expand the program to more golf courses across Riverhead.

Greg Bergman, senior planner for the town, explained that an 18-hole golf course could theoretically build either a maximum of 18 freestanding 600 square-foot cottages, or nine two-unit golf cottages connected with a common wall — in an effort prevent long rows of structures. In no case would the total 10,800 square-foot floor area be exceeded, limiting development.

The original proposal for cottages as large as 1,200 square feet, to be built on 18-hole courses as a “transient lodging option” for golfers or visitors who wish to stay on a golf course, drew public outcry at a Jan. 21 hearing.

Residents warned it could pave the way for luxury resort-style development at Friar’s Head in Riverhead and Baiting Hollow Golf Club.

“We’re not doing nine in a row. We’re not going to [make it] two-story,” Councilman Kenneth Rothwell said at the town board work session on Feb. 26. “There’s a fear that we are somehow going towards a hotel-style complex — that’s never going to happen.”

Each cottage would be limited to one bedroom per unit with a kitchenette and they are not meant to be used for long-term housing. The corrected language clarifies the definition does not allow the “construction of restaurants, spas, or other types of amenities related to golf cottages.” Additionally, the code states the golf cottages cannot be subdivided, placed into condominium ownership or used for residency.

Golf cottages on par with TDRs

The transfer of development rights program allows the building rights from land that the town seeks to preserve — such as farmland or open space — to be transferred to land where additional development is deemed to be appropriate.

The development of the cottages would integrate the redemption of preservation credits through the town’s transfer of development rights, or TDR, program. Each cottage would require the purchase of one farmland preservation credit. Essentially, this means one acre of farmland would be preserved with every golf cottage constructed.

When the original code was drafted, the language made it appear that only two courses would benefit — Friar’s Head and Baiting Hollow Golf Club — because of their location within the Residence A-80 (RA-80) zoning district, which is a receiving district of these preservation credits.

“People were saying that maybe we were showing favoritism to two golf courses and we weren’t, it was where the zoning was,” Riverhead Town Supervisor Jerry Halpin said.

However, the Comp Plan recommended making golf cottages a permitted accessory use on all golf courses, regardless of the zoning district, Mr. Bergman said.

To address that, the planning department proposed rezoning four additional golf courses to RA-80: Great Rock Golf Club in Wading River, Cherry Creek Golf Links in Riverhead, The Woods at Cherry Creek in Riverhead and Long Island National Golf Club in Aquebogue. The change would make these six courses receiving districts, and would allow the use of TDRs for the development of the golf cottages.

Other golf courses in the area would be excluded. They include the Vineyards Golf Course and Country in Riverhead, which sits on only 87 acres and falls below the 125-acre minimum required under the standard golf course definition.

Swan Lake Golf Club in Manorville is located within the Natural Resource Protection Zoning Use District, part of the Pine Barrens core development area. Indian Island Golf Course in Riverhead is owned by Suffolk County and located in the tourism resort campus district.

But the rezoning comes with a tradeoff — and it could be significant. If any of those courses were to close, the new zoning would affect how much housing could be built on the land.

Cottages as another driver in the bag

Great Rock Golf Course is currently located in the Residence B-80 Zoning Use District, while The Woods at Cherry Creek and Long Island National are within the Agricultural Protection Zone, or APZ Zoning Use District.

The Residence A-80, Residence B-80 and APZ zoning districts are very similar for development purposes. A minimum of 80,000 square-feet is required for a single-family lot. In the event of a residential subdivision, these zoning use districts would require “clustering,” which means a yield is established and 70% of the land is preserved either for agricultural purpose or open space.

If the golf courses were to close, the alternative would be to redevelop the property for housing. For example, under its existing APZ zoning, if the 166-acre Cherry Creek were to go out of business, the site could potentially be redeveloped with up to 83 single family residences.

“If a golf course does not survive, that impact of those houses, the impact on the school district and the additional traffic … that puts 83 houses, puts in 160 kids in the school district, potentially more,” Mr. Rothwell said. “That’s why it’s so important for these golf courses to survive, to give them another tool to make it happen.”

Golf course rezoning a win-win

Rezoning all four golf courses as Residence A-80 would not change the as-of-right development potential, Mr. Bergman said. Unlike the APZ, this zoning use district can also be used to double the allowable residential density if a developer redeems additional TDRs.

If Cherry Creek’s zoning were to be changed to RA-80, it would allow up to 166 houses to be developed and the preservation of 83 acres of land. The Woods at Cherry Creek could be up to 128 single-family homes and 64 TDRs under the rezone; Long Island National Golf Club would double to up to 150 homes and 75 acres of preserved land.

Great Rock, now known as The Rock, was originally open space for the Sound Breeze development, but was established under the Recreational Overlay Zone in 1994 for the creation of the golf course. If the zoning were to be changed to RA-80, there would be no development potential.

In total, the rezoning would enable an additional 222 single-family residential units to be built, which would require 222 acres of preserved land, Mr. Bergman said.

“I think it creates a more equitable approach,” the senior planner concluded. “It creates something that has potential to drive more development and tourism in the town, [and] I think it’s a win both for the golf courses as well for potential preservation.”

Now that the revised proposal involves rezoning, Mr. Bergman will revise the draft law. The Riverhead Town Board will discuss the legislation further before holding another round of public hearings. Those dates are to be determined.