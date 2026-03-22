Blotter: Four arrested for alleged DWIs

A Riverhead police cruiser. (Credit: Lilly Parnell file photo)

Riverhead Town police made the following arrests from March 8 to 14:

Jesse Troiano of Aquebogue, 30, and Riverhead residents Edy Tezen Punay, 30; Katerine Vasquez Guardado, 25; and Thomas Dorr, 53, were arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated.

Jermaine Stevens, 51, and Carl Ligon, 67, both of Riverhead, were arrested for alleged criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Brayan Avila-Jimenez of Commack, 26, was arrested for alleged criminal possession of a forged instrument.

Jason Allar of Mastic Beach, 47, and Rebecca Quick of Manorville, 19, were arrested for alleged petit larceny.

Chaki Ligon of Southampton, 42, was arrested separately for two offenses: alleged criminal contempt and alleged trespass.

Mark Cassella of Southampton, 40, was arrested for alleged aggravated unlicensed operation.

Jose Sanchez Amaya of El Salvador, 47; Brandon Tocay-Garcia of Riverhead, 23; and Manual Contreras Calderon of Riverhead, 36, were arrested for alleged town code violations.

Abdul Willett of Bellport, 39; Domingo Tapiera-Jeronimo of Riverhead, 29; Aurel Arnold-Morris of Brooklyn, 26; Jason Schwab of Brookhaven, 52; and Jade Meyers of Mastic, 36, were arrested on outstanding warrants. Mr. Schwab was arrested on two outstanding warrants.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.