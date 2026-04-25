Editorial: Change continues, business by business

Port of Egypt Marine in Southold, seen from above along Southold Bay, has been sold to luxury yachtmaker Hinckley, ending more than 80 years of Lieblein family ownership. (Courtesy photo)

Boats sat stacked in their racks at Port of Egypt Marine in Southold last weekend, a tight grid of hulls waiting for launch as gray clouds dulled what had been an early taste of summer. North Fork boaters waited for the season to begin. Just as they have for decades.

Only this spring, the future of the place looks different.

The longtime family-run marina is now part of Hinckley, a high-end yacht builder and service company expanding its footprint along the East Coast. It’s a logical move in today’s marine industry. It may even ensure the yard’s long-term viability.

But it’s also something else. It’s another quiet turning point on the North Fork. Another passing of the torch. Another sign that the place many people thought they knew is steadily being transformed.

This isn’t about one sale or one family stepping away. In fact, Yvonne and Will Lieblein will still be at the helm after the transition.

It’s about a pattern that’s getting harder to ignore: the slow disappearance of locally rooted, owner-operated businesses that gave the North Fork its character. In their place are owners with deeper pockets, broader footprints and a different kind of customer in mind.

You can see it in smaller ways, too.

The day before Easter, The Candy Man in Orient closed after nearly four decades. The reason was personal — a family health crisis. But the response said something larger. Hundreds of people shared memories of stopping on the way to the ferry, kids with their faces against the glass, boxes of chocolate-covered strawberries loaded into cars.

Those weren’t just customers. They were part of a ritual. Places like that don’t just sell something. They mark time. They hold a season in place. They become the traditions people carry with them. And when they go, nothing fills that space.

Trimble’s of Corchaug Nursery is next. The fixture on Route 25 in Cutchogue closes next month after more than 35 years. The business, built by hand and kept alive through hard years, is ending because one owner is gone and the other can’t carry it alone.

That part gets lost in the bigger conversation. Not every closure is about outside pressure or consolidation. Sometimes it’s simply exhaustion. Those endings come quietly. It’s what comes after where the larger shift takes hold.

You can still find some of that old North Fork charm at places like Cliff’s Elbow Room or the Modern Snack Bar, at the farm stands along the roads and at boatyards that are still in family hands, like Goldsmith’s and Albertson’s.

But increasingly, that slow drift looks more like the South Fork. More polished. More expensive. Built for visitors and second-home owners, not for the people who actually live here.

The North Fork spent years defining itself against that. Quieter. Less manicured. A place where the person running the business was usually the one who built it.

That’s getting harder to find.

And little by little, what makes the North Fork distinct begins to slip away.