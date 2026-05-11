Riverhead Police Department hires new officer

Riverhead Police Department hired Daniel Concannon as its new probationary officer (Ana Borruto photo).

Those who frequent Riverhead Town Hall may know Daniel Concannon as the first person to greet them when they walk through the door, always with a big smile.

He is now stepping away from the front desk, but for good reason — he is the Riverhead Police Department‘s newest probationary officer.

The Riverhead Town Board unanimously approved a resolution authorizing the hire of Mr. Concannon. He was officially sworn-in on Tuesday, May 5 by Chief Ed Frost.

“We’re very proud of you…and we are extremely lucky to have you as an officer, and it’s not where you start, it’s where you end,” Riverhead Town Supervisor Jerry Halpin said. “Thank you for making us your home.”

The police department packed out the town board room during the ceremony and the Concannon family beamed with pride.

Even though the town board said they would miss seeing him at the front desk, they all congratulated him on his achievement.

“This is a true gentleman, that is what community policing is going to be all about here in the town of Riverhead,” Councilman Kenneth Rothwell said, before voting yes to the resolution. “It’s what exemplifies our best men and women in law enforcement…I greatly appreciate working closer with you and your smiles each morning.”