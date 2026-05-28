Riverhead Welcomes MOSAIC Festival back for its 30th year

Sunday, May 31, noon-5 p.m.: MOSAIC Festival at Riverhead Town Hall campus, West Second Street to Railroad Avenue, Riverhead. Rain date: June 7. (Credit: file photo)

At the end of May, downtown Riverhead gets colorful as the annual Mosaic Festival transforms the streets into an open-air canvas. Presented by the East End Arts & Humanities Council (EEAHC), MOSAIC30 returns on Sunday, May 31 from noon to 5 p.m. at the Riverhead Town Hall Campus along West 2nd Street and Railroad Ave.

This year is the 30th anniversary of the free festival, which features chalk street art created by artists and amateurs alike. Inspired by the Madonnari Street Painting Festival, a similar celebration which began in 16th century Italy, the festival has become one of the East End’s favorite spring celebrations. This year’s festival has been relocated from its longtime East Main Street location due to the temporary move of the East End Arts Council headquarters.

(Photos Courtesy of the East End Arts & Humanities Council)

Over the years the festival has grown to include much more than chalk art, offering the community a schedule packed with live music, interactive projects, performances and family activities.

This year’s highlights include a community America 250 fiber art project led by artist Sherry Davis, interactive silk-screening activities, a drum circle with Bassanio Clark, live portraits by Gary Long, and a Kidz Course in the courtyard alongside other kid-friendly activities provided by the Riverhead Lions Club.

Artist Kim Guthrie says, “I’ve been coming here and drawing in this chalk art event since I was nine years old, and I love coming here and drawing at the festival every year … it’s always a great time.”

Another artist participant, Jessica Sisti, notes that the MOSAIC Festival is “one of my favorite festivals because I get to come down and unapologetically create art … I think it’s really special that [my] small hometown has something like this.”

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