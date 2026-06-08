Riverhead Rotary awards record $145K in scholarships to Riverhead students
More than a dozen college-bound Riverhead High School students received a special gift from the Riverhead Rotary: scholarships totaling a record $145,000.
The money to the 14 students topped the $105,000 awarded last year.
“Riverhead Rotary is proud to support the efforts of Riverhead’s bright students and help them continue their academic pursuits,” said Riverhead Rotary President Randy Morreale. “We’re proud to support these kids and their scholastic achievements.”
A $2,000 Past President scholarship was also awarded in honor of the late Maryellen Ellwood, who died last month. Ms. Ellwood was a district governor and past president who exhibited the Rotary spirit of “Service Above Self.”
“Mel embodied the true spirit of Rotary in everything she did,” Mr. Morreale said. “We wanted to honor her and recognize everything she did for Rotary over the years.”
The Rotary raises a large portion of its scholarship funds through its annual golf outing fundraiser, with premier sponsorship from Brian Stark and Sharon Stark Truland, in honor of their father, Bruce.
“We hope these scholarships help them continue their academic achievements, succeed in college, earn their degrees and go on to have successful careers,” Mr. Morreale said. “We hope they reach a point where they can help others as well.”
Below is a list of scholarship recipients and the college’s they will be attending next year:
W. Bruce Stark Memorial Scholarships: $37,500 each / $112,500 total
Johanna Lopez – Boston University
Naomi Illares – Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University
Abigail Maaki – SUNY Cortland
Riverhead Rotary Scholarships: $8,000 each / $16,000 total
Tatum Soutar – Villanova University
Kelly Lopez – Boston University
Tara Malanga Memorial Scholarship: $4,000
Carlie Morgan – Binghamton University
Hallock Luce III Memorial Scholarship: $2,500
Gabriel Estevez Guzman – Rochester Institute of Technology
Maureen Sanok Memorial Scholarship: $2,000
Addison Heck – SUNY Geneseo
Past President-Maryellen Ellwood Scholarship: $2,000
Ella Kaparos – Stony Brook University
Sheila M. Morreale Memorial Scholarship: $1,000
Michelle Perez – East Stroudsburg University
Robert K. Boden Memorial Scholarship: $1,000
Eric Gabrielsen Jr. – Stony Brook University
Judge Allen Smith Memorial Scholarship: $1,000
Danica Sweeney – SUNY Maritime College
Riverhead Rotary INTERACT Scholarship: $1,000
Victoria Arent – St. Joseph’s University
Riverhead Rotary NJROTC Scholarship: $1,000
Cadet Gabriel Guzman
Riverhead Rotary BOCES Scholarship: $1,000
Anaya Miller-Edmond – University at Albany