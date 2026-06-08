Riverhead Rotary awards record $145K in scholarships to Riverhead students

The scholarships come from fundraisers like the annual plant sale at Tanger and the Bruce Stark memorial golf outing. (Credit: Edward Glazarev file)

More than a dozen college-bound Riverhead High School students received a special gift from the Riverhead Rotary: scholarships totaling a record $145,000.

The money to the 14 students topped the $105,000 awarded last year.

“Riverhead Rotary is proud to support the efforts of Riverhead’s bright students and help them continue their academic pursuits,” said Riverhead Rotary President Randy Morreale. “We’re proud to support these kids and their scholastic achievements.”

A $2,000 Past President scholarship was also awarded in honor of the late Maryellen Ellwood, who died last month. Ms. Ellwood was a district governor and past president who exhibited the Rotary spirit of “Service Above Self.”

“Mel embodied the true spirit of Rotary in everything she did,” Mr. Morreale said. “We wanted to honor her and recognize everything she did for Rotary over the years.”

The Rotary raises a large portion of its scholarship funds through its annual golf outing fundraiser, with premier sponsorship from Brian Stark and Sharon Stark Truland, in honor of their father, Bruce.

“We hope these scholarships help them continue their academic achievements, succeed in college, earn their degrees and go on to have successful careers,” Mr. Morreale said. “We hope they reach a point where they can help others as well.”

Below is a list of scholarship recipients and the college’s they will be attending next year:

Addison Heck Michelle Perez Victoria Arent Tatum Soutar Ella Kaparos Kelly Lopez Johanna Lopez Danica Sweeney Carlie Morgan Eric Gabrielsen Jr. Anaya Miller-Edmond Abigail Maaki Gabriel Estevez Guzman Naomi Illares

W. Bruce Stark Memorial Scholarships: $37,500 each / $112,500 total

Johanna Lopez – Boston University

Naomi Illares – Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

Abigail Maaki – SUNY Cortland

Riverhead Rotary Scholarships: $8,000 each / $16,000 total

Tatum Soutar – Villanova University

Kelly Lopez – Boston University

Tara Malanga Memorial Scholarship: $4,000

Carlie Morgan – Binghamton University

Hallock Luce III Memorial Scholarship: $2,500

Gabriel Estevez Guzman – Rochester Institute of Technology

Maureen Sanok Memorial Scholarship: $2,000

Addison Heck – SUNY Geneseo

Past President-Maryellen Ellwood Scholarship: $2,000

Ella Kaparos – Stony Brook University

Sheila M. Morreale Memorial Scholarship: $1,000

Michelle Perez – East Stroudsburg University

Robert K. Boden Memorial Scholarship: $1,000

Eric Gabrielsen Jr. – Stony Brook University

Judge Allen Smith Memorial Scholarship: $1,000

Danica Sweeney – SUNY Maritime College

Riverhead Rotary INTERACT Scholarship: $1,000

Victoria Arent – St. Joseph’s University

Riverhead Rotary NJROTC Scholarship: $1,000

Cadet Gabriel Guzman

Riverhead Rotary BOCES Scholarship: $1,000

Anaya Miller-Edmond – University at Albany