Cops: Pedestrian struck by car on Route 58

A pedestrian was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital late Sunday night after being struck by a vehicle on Route 58, Riverhead Town police said.

Augustine Cotejay, 42, of Riverhead was walking in the travel portion of eastbound Route 58 near the DMV shopping plaza when he was struck by a Nissan Maxima driven by a 33-year-old Mattituck woman, police said. A Suffolk County police medevac was called to transport Mr. Cotejay.

No charges are expected against the driver, Stephanie Varellas, police said.

An update on Mr. Cotejay’s condition was not immediately available.

It was the second incident involving a pedestrian in Riverhead in the past three days. A 59-year-old man was struck on Route 58 Friday evening.

Comments

comments