Cops: Riverhead man charged with stealing SUV from downtown lot

A Riverhead man was arrested Sunday morning on a felony charge after he reportedly stole a vehicle from a parking lot near McDermott Avenue while he was impaired by alcohol, according to a press release.

Miguel Rojas-Decker, 25, was caught driving the stolen 2005 Ford Escape around 7 a.m. on Roanoke Avenue shortly after he took the vehicle without permission from the owner, police said.

He was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny and driving while ability impaired by alcohol, police said.

Mr. Rojas-Decker was processed at police headquarters and held for an arraignment, officials said.

