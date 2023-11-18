Blotters: Endangering the welfare of adult and child

(Credit: Adobe Stock Photo)

Two people were arrested on drug charges in Riverhead Sunday.

Kristen Guilfoil and Richard Crisuolo, ages and addresses unavailable, were both charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance Sunday afternoon on Route 58. Additional information was not available.

• James Frank Ferrara, age and address unavailable, was charged with petit larceny Monday night at Target on Route 58.

• Nicholas Gaugneur, age and address unavailable, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance at police headquarters last Tuesday. He was prosecuted and released on a desk appearance ticket.

• Cecua Molina-Floria, age and address unavailable, was arrested for endangering the welfare of a child last Wednesday at Home Sense on Route 58. Additional information was not available.

• Britney Hughes, age and address unavailable, was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny at police headquarters last Thursday afternoon. The charge stemmed from an incident that occurred Oct. 25, 2022.

• William Duff, age and address unavailable, was arrested at the Riverhead Walmart on a petit larceny charge last Thursday. Additional information was not available.

• Devon Brown, age and address unavailable, was arrested Friday on Hubbard Avenue by Suffolk County police on warrants for criminal impersonation and resisting arrest.

• Jamal Walker, age and address unavailable, was charged with endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person Friday at police headquarters. Additional information was not available.

A Flanders man was charged with a number of violations, including driving while intoxicated, following an accident in Flanders Nov. 11, according to Southampton Town police.

Gelcin Alvara Doraria, 30, was arrested on Bell Avenue and charged with DWI after having previous DWI convictions in the past two years, police said.

Mr. Doraria said was he had been involved in a motor vehicle crash with no injuries.

When officers arrived, he was still in the driver’s seat, and stated that “the crash was not his fault, and that the other driver came to a hard stop to make a right turn without signaling and he couldn’t stop in time because he has a big truck,” according to reports.

Mr. Doraria showed signs of intoxication, including alcohol on his breath.

In addition to DWI, he also was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle.

• A 27-year-old Mastic Man was pulled over at the Riverside traffic circle for a not wearing a seat belt, and wound up with additional charges as well.

On Nov. 6, a police officer observed Dajon Miles traveling north at the circle without properly wearing a seat belt, according to police. A traffic stop ensued and a DMV check revealed that the Mr. Miles’ license had been revoked on Oct. 14.

Mr. Miles was arrested at the scene and charged with a seat belt violation, driving without a license and other violations. He was released in the field and is due back in Southampton Town Court at a later date.

• Alexander Morean Ovives of Riverside, 20, was charged Nov. 12 with DWI and numerous other violations, according to Southampton Town police.

According to police, an officer pulled Mr. Ovives over on Flanders Road, conducted a traffic stop and, upon interview, observed that he had bloodshot, glassy eyes and a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath. While exiting the vehicle, reports said, Mr. Ovives was unsteady on his feet and had poor coordination. He performed poorly on field sobriety tests and a pre-screen breath test administered roadside showed a positive result for alcohol, according to police.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.