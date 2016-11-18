Cops: Three drug arrests in East End Drug Task Force raid

An East End Drug Task Force raid of a Horton Avenue home Friday resulted in three drug-related arrests, Riverhead Town police said.

Police said marijuana, ecstasy, a scale and cash were recovered from the home at 210 Horton Ave. after executing a search warrant. The search was the result of an ongoing investigation into drug sales in the Riverhead area, police said.

Andre Williams, 37, of Riverhead was arrested for third-degree criminal possession of marijuana, a felony, police said. The two other men who live in the same home arrested face misdemeanor drug charges. Antonio Williams, 39, was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of marijuana and Tyree Dawson, 24, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, police said.

All three men were set to be arraigned in Riverhead Town Justice Court, police said.

The East End Drug Task Force is a multi-jurisdictional drug enforcement unit funded by the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office. The Riverhead Town police C.O.P.E. and K-9 units assisted in the search Friday along with the Suffolk County Emergency Services Unit.

