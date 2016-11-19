Cops: Fire sparks in garage of Riverhead home

A fire sparked in the garage of a Riverhead home Saturday morning, according to Riverhead Town police.

Four people were inside the Rabbit Run home and were able to safely evacuate, police said. When the police and the Riverhead Fire Department first arrived on scene shortly after 9 a.m., flames could be seen coming from the garage.

The four people inside the home were taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center for precautionary reasons, police said.

No further details on the cause of the fire were immediately available.

Photo caption: The fire sparked in the garage. (Credit: Jen Nuzzo)

