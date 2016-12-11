Cops: Drunk driver strikes police car during Santacon

A drunk driver struck a parked police car near The Suffolk Theater early Sunday morning near where 15-20 Santacon participants were standing, Riverhead Town police said.

The driver then fled the scene before being apprehended by Riverhead police, according to a press release. Police arrested Julio Xajap-Sinai, 20, of Riverhead and charged him with leaving the scene of an accident, DWI and second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, according to a press release.

The crash occurred about 12:40 a.m., police said.

Mr. Xajap-Sinai was found to be in possession of a forged U.S. Department of Homeland Security Green Card, police.

Police said Mr. Xajap-Sinai had not been attending the Santacon event prior to the crash. No injuries were reported.

