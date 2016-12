A Riverhead man was arrested late Friday night after he shoved the night manager at the 7-Eleven near Doctors Path while stealing a bagel, Riverhead Town police said.

Thomas Anderson, 37, pushed and attempted to punch the employee shortly before midnight and then fled on foot to Doctors Path, where police said they arrested him a short time later.

He was taken to police headquarters, where he was held overnight for arraignment on a third-degree robbery charge.

Comments

comments