Winning lottery ticket of $21K sold at Hampton Bays store

If you happened to purchase a lottery ticket recently while on the South Fork, check your numbers.

The New York Lottery announced a winning ticket worth just under $21,000 was sold at Canoe Place Fuel Mart at 250 East Montauk Highway in Hampton Bays. It was one of two winning prizes in Suffolk County that were sold for the Feb. 16 TAKE 5 drawing.

Another winning ticket was sold at Joanne’s Smoke Shop in Mastic, the lottery said. That ticket was worth the same amount.

The winning numbers were 10-13-19-26-27.

In addition to the two top prizes, which requires matching five numbers, there were an additional 254 players who purchased winning tickets of $371 by matching four out of five numbers.

To find out how to claim prizes, click here.

